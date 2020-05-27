Strains & products 5 cannabis strains for people who love oranges Dante JordanMay 27, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (denira/AdobeStock)

What’s the best fruit? If you answered oranges, then your day just got even better because there are plenty of weed strains that smell and taste just like them.

Two main things influence the way a cannabis strain smells and tastes: genetics and terpenes. Genetics are the parent plants strains come from; terpenes are the oil glands in weed plants that produce their aromas and flavors. The combination of the two is responsible for most of the ways a plant can look, smell, taste, and even feel.

There are plenty of strains with that prized citrus smell and taste. If you’ve never tried any or are just looking for your next favorite smoke, check out these five today.

Agent Orange

Agent Orange is a cross of Orange Velvet and Jack the Ripper that should definitely be in your bag if you like oranges.

For one, the buds are sticky and beautiful, and giving them that “Let me smell ya” squeeze can fill a room faster than any Dreamsicle candle out there.

For two, the effects commonly make for a happy day, with a burst of that smiley type of euphoria that often comes with citrusy strains, so if you consume cannabis to feel better about how tough life can be, AO might be the one you need.

For three, it smacks no matter how you smoke it: Flower? Roll it up. Dabs? Pass the torch. Vape pen? *Hits until the light blinks*

Orange Cookies

Orange Cookies is a lesser-known Cookies cross but an incredible orange-flavored strain nonetheless. Like most strains with GSC lineage, it packs a Mike Tyson punch when it comes to potency and effects. However, the Orange Juice genetics in the cross bring a lighter, more energized high than most associate with Cookies strains.

The majority of people who smoke Orange Cookies say it makes them feel happy and relaxed, so if you’re heading to a party or even just kicking it with a friend on the couch, this lil’ baby is a great strain to bring along.

Tangie

Tangie is a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid that has been around since the 1990s. Year in, year out, it’s still one of the most popular strains on Leafly.

With its abrasive citrus odor and even more abrasive orange flavor, this strain tends to be a real treat for people who champion taste in their cannabis experience. It’s also a perfect example of how the terms “indica” and “sativa” can’t predict how it will make you feel.

Tangie’s effects are commonly described as uplifting and euphoric. To a degree this is true, however it’s worth noting that when consumed in high amounts, Tangie can become so potent you’ll have to sleep it off.

Sign up for more Leafly news Thank you for subscribing! By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.

Mimosa

This list wouldn’t even be complete without shining a light on the delicious Mimosa. Mimosa is a cross of Purple Punch and Clementine that looks like the former and smells like the latter. The buds carry a beautiful purple and green color with a flurry of orange hairs that makes any Mimosa plant picture-ready.

The scent and flavor though? That’s where you really get the most out of this strain. Mimosa is so zesty and sweet, it’ll feel like someone slapped your tongue with a bag of orange rinds.

As far as how it feels, most people say this purple project from Symbiotic Genetics will have you happy, uplifted, and focused. So if you expected those purple-accented nugs to put you down for the count, think again.

Tropicana Cookies

Tropicana Cookies is one of the newest Cookies strains to sprout from the GSC family tree. It crosses that famed strain with the classic Tangie to produce one of the most fascinating cannabis plants out there.

Aesthetically, Tropicana Cookies is an absolute wonder: The flower is so purple its nugs are damn near black, and they’re complemented by a flood of orange hairs and thick white trichomes that will wow people who don’t even smoke weed. The aroma screams from the jar with a citrus smell that ends up tasting so orangey and sweet that you won’t smoke another strain for at least a month.

Effects-wise, Tropicana Cookies continues to defy all expectations—this completely purple plant provides no sleepy or relaxing effects whatsoever. Instead, Tropicana Cookies will wake you up with a burst of energy that’ll have you deep-cleaning your apartment at 3 a.m. for no reason at all.