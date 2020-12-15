Strains similar to the 2020 Leafly Strain of the Year

Runtz took the top prize of Strain of the Year at Leafly in 2020. Now, it’s time to shed some light on weed strains similar to Runtz, and inspire your inner strain chaser.

The entourage effect: when the mix of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in a weed strain work together to create specific effects.

To create this list, we pulled data from Leafly’s lab partners, who test weed strains in legal markets all across the country. Each of the five we chose have a similar chemical makeup to Runtz, but come with their own special surprises and subtleties thanks to the entourage effect.

Enjoy these related strains or file the info away in your strain journal, so you’ll always remember their similarities and differences.

Related The Leafly Strain of the Year 2020 is—Runtz!

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush. (Leafly)

Bubba Kush is very similar to Runtz, chemically speaking. Both have the same dominant terpenes—caryophyllene and limonene—and similar levels of THC.

But one puff of Bubba Kush and you’ll taste its OG Kush genetics: sweet hash flavors and a classic indica relaxation that’ll make you want to sink into the couch and probably take a nap. This is in stark contrast to Runtz, known for its sweet flavors and uplifting, talkative effect.

The key difference might lie in the subtle amounts of myrcene in Bubba, a terpene known for its relaxing effects, and one common to most Kushes.

GSC

GSC. (Leafly)

If you checked out the runners-up to Strain of the Year, you know that smokers loved the sweet GSC, or Cookies, in 2020.

Cookies is in the lineage of Gelato, one of the parents of Runtz, so it makes sense that it has a similar chemical profile. No doubt, some of the sweet, smooth, and creamy flavors of Runtz can be traced back to Cookies. Especially since both are known for their easygoing, uplifting effects.

Like Runtz, Cookies is dominant in terpenes caryophyllene and limonene but differs in its amount of humulene. GSC also has some of the cannabinoid CBG in it, possibly giving a unique twist to its effects.

Related Top strains of 2020: Runners-up to Strain of the Year

Original Glue

Original Glue. (Leafly)

Original Glue, or GG4, is a bit of a curveball on this list. It has a similar terpene and cannabinoid profile to Runtz, but any smoker will tell you that GG4 tastes nothing like Runtz. Known for its sharp diesel taste with hints of chocolate, the sweet, fruity Runtz doesn’t even come close to a glue in flavor.

So how are they so similar? The taste may be different, but there’s something to be said about effects. Both are known for their relaxed, happy, and uplifting feel, so even if they don’t taste the same, maybe the compounds in both make smokers feel similar.

Gelato

Gelato. (Leafly)

One of the parents of Runtz—and 2018’s Strain of the Year—Gelato crosses Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. Passing on the Cookies lineage, Runtz surely gets its sweet, creamy smoke from this dessert strain.

Gelato has a little bit of the terpene humulene in it and it may not be as fruity as Runtz, but with strong happy and uplifting effects, if you love Runtz you’re sure to love Gelato.

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express. (Leafly)

Pineapple Express is another oddball unearthed by our research. Descended from old school strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian, this strain’s lineage doesn’t come anywhere close to Runtz’s. Both have caryophyllene and limonene as dominant terpenes, with similar levels of THC, but Pineapple Express has just a little bit of myrcene and a little bit of the cannabinoid CBG to mix things up.

Both strains have a fruity taste, but Pineapple Express is more tropical, while Runtz is more grape and candy.

As far as effects go, Pineapple Express is known for its high energy, productivity, and creativity. So if Runtz is a little too mellow for you, maybe try some Pineapple Express.

Pat Goggins Pat Goggins is an editor at Leafly, specializing in cannabis cultivation after working for a commercial grower in Oregon for two years. When not fixing typos, you’ll probably find him on a boat or in the mountains. View Pat Goggins's articles