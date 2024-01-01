We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Kiona
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Kiona products
47 products
Flower
Dread Bread
by Kiona
4.7
(
7
)
Flower
Gorilla Glue #4
by Kiona
5.0
(
6
)
Flower
Nigerian Haze
by Kiona
5.0
(
6
)
Flower
Uptown Piff
by Kiona
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Ol' Mendo Hashplant
by Kiona
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Puna Budder Cookies
by Kiona
THC 19.48%
CBD 0.47%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Canguru de Oaxaca
by Kiona
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Loompa's Headband
by Kiona
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Afghani #1
by Kiona
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Santa Marta Purple
by Kiona
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Big Sur Hippie Weed
by Kiona
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Triangle Kush
by Kiona
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Cheesecake Thai
by Kiona
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mango Durban
by Kiona
Flower
Blockhead
by Kiona
Flower
Vintage Northern Lights
by Kiona
Flower
Cedar Black Haze
by Kiona
Flower
Lemon Thai
by Kiona
Pre-rolls
Elphinstone Pre-Roll 1g
by Kiona
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
MK Ultra Pre-Roll 4g 8-pack
by Kiona
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Ethiopian Banana Wax 1g
by Kiona
THC 56.88%
CBD 20.57%
Pre-rolls
Pablo's Cheese Pre-Roll 1g
by Kiona
THC 16.62%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Nigerian Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Kiona
THC 17.77%
CBD 0.24%
Pre-rolls
Pablo's Cheese 60 Pre-roll 0.5g
by Kiona
THC 0%
CBD 0%
