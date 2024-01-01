We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
The Green Dragon CBD
Take Flight, Soar Higher!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Delta-8 THC
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
11 products
Gummies
Delta Extrax - Adios MF - THCa Live Sugar Gummies - 12000mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Chocolates
TRĒ House - Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
TRĒ House - Magic Mushroom Gummies
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
Space Gods - Mega Dose | THC + CBD Gummies - 900mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
ghost - Shadow Blend THC Gummies - 5000mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
Kush Burst - Super Knockout Blend Gummies - 1250mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
ghost - Spirit Blend THC Gummies - 7000mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
D9-HI - Delta 9 Gummies - 400mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
Dome Wrecker - THCa | D9 | THC-P Gummies - 11,000mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
Kush Burst - Dreamz Blend Gummies - 1000mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Gummies
Haze - Fantasy Blend THC Gummies - Hybrid - 2000mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
