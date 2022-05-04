Yes, weed is legal in Tempe, AZ for medicinal and recreational use. The state passed full legalization on Nov. 3, 2020.

The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Tempe .

Yes, you can order weed online in Tempe at Leafly.com for in-store pick up at a local dispensary.

Can someone from out of state order weed in Tempe?

Yes, visitors from out-of-state can order weed in Tempe, AZ as long as they are age 21 years or older with a valid form of identification.