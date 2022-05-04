Pet friendly dispensaries in Arizona
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Looking for weed delivery in Arizona?
Click here for: weed delivery dispensaries in AZ
Weed delivery in Arizona is legal as of 11/01/2024.
What to expect from Arizona dispensaries
Arizona is home to over 100 cannabis dispensaries that serve recreational and medical patients throughout the state. As a recently crowned cannabis state, Arizonans finally have medical marijuana and recreational cannabis access. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Arizona. Whether you're a local looking to better understand the rules around dispensaries or simply visiting the Grand Canyon State for pleasure, our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to know before going to a weed dispensary in Arizona.
Arizona dispensary hours
Most weed dispensaries in Arizona are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Arizona dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.
Items to bring
To enter a recreational dispensary in Arizona, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Arizona recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.
Medical marijuana cards from states outside of Arizona are not accepted at medical dispensaries in Arizona. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services may enter a medical dispensary.
Estimated wait times
When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Arizona, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Arizona. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 20-30 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.
How to find legit dispensaries in Arizona
Arizonans new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 100 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Arizona. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the ADHS or use Leafly to see a complete list of licensed dispensaries in Arizona.
How to buy pot in Arizona
Arizona cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, cannabis products in Arizona are subject to certain taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and the Grand Canyon State is no different. In Arizona, all cannabis purchases have a 16% excise tax and a statewide retail sales tax of 2-3%. The only exception to this rule is medical marijuana patients, who are subject to a 6.6% state excise tax. Some local municipalities in Arizona may choose to add another tax of 2-3% for medical purchases. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Arizona dispensaries. Taxes can also be calculated electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly.
Arizona dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Arizona requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Arizona dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Arizona do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Where to consume weed in Arizona
Arizona has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Arizona's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis in the state, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission
The only exception to Arizona's weed consumption law is for medical marijuana patients, allowing them to consume edibles in public.
How to transport weed in Arizona
It's important to note that Arizona has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws, and they work similarly to the state's open container laws.
To safely transport cannabis legally in Arizona, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Cannabis must be in an unopened container with seals. If your cannabis is in a plastic bag, it is considered an “open container” in Arizona.
- The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed the legal possession limit of 1 ounce of THC.
- Medical marijuana patients in Arizona can possess up to 2.5 ounces of THC.
In Arizona, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. Penalties for driving while under the influence of cannabis start with 10-180 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,800. These penalties continue to increase based on the second or third offense. The only exception to this rule is registered medical marijuana patients who are not to be considered "under the influence" just for having cannabis in their system.
History of weed in Arizona
Originally a state built on agriculture and natural resources, Arizona is now a leading center for industries like aerospace, electronics, and cannabis. The Grand Canyon State was an early adopter of medical marijuana, legalized in 2010 through the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act. In late 2020, Arizona decriminalized cannabis. Soon after, recreational cannabis was legalized on November 3, 2020, paving the way for recreational dispensaries to open their doors in January 2021.
Types of cannabis products available in Arizona
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Arizona offer a wide selection of cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Arizona dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, make yourself familiar with Arizona's cannabis purchase limits. If you visit a recreational dispensary today in Arizona, you can walk away with:
- up to 1 ounce of THC flower
- up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrates (oil, wax, shatter, rosin)