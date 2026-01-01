Pet friendly dispensaries in Merced, California
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- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater6.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
- MED & RECFirehouse - Turlock24.9 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins56.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTribal Nation Flower Co.43.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins62.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup105.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup107.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins108.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup227.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
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