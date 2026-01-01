Drive-thru dispensaries in Saline, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 128
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
1. 20 Past 4 Provisioning Center29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- MED
2. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup44.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
5. NOXX Cannabis - Ferndale38.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.