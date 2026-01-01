Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Michigan
Results 1-30 of 884
All Dispensary results
- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme32.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDLume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company36.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECGreat Lakes Provision Center42.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Hey Guy's Stop by and check out the new supplies and High's tand the staff are all vary courteous and helpful fun place to shop also on the list I've never seen this place ever promote THC products to any children so y'all can get that out ya head's not happening at Great Lakes...100 Positive since in big rapidsread full review
- MED & RECLume Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids43.1 mi away
Well if you want a quality producs..This is the right place for you it has a ton of good stuff and many options you will be pleasantly surprised and they will not all be brown ....you will be hard pressed to find brown here i was impressed...The reason I go to them it is always quality stuff amd they have a nice varieties..But not way overwhelmingas they dont sell a buch of crap here...The staff was awesome as well at least they were to me lol.. You can as well view smell so many different options as well...All around a great experience I will continue to give them my business.....You can't beat these products anywhere else that's for sure..I am a long time smoker and have not seen the quality anywhere else ...The edibles they sell are as well on point so all and all you can't go wrong with this place...It is for sure my first choice!!!!read full review
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine129 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins91.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup96.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.