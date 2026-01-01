Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Michigan
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- MEDLume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)32.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company36.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- MED & RECLume Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids43.1 mi away
Well if you want a quality producs..This is the right place for you it has a ton of good stuff and many options you will be pleasantly surprised and they will not all be brown ....you will be hard pressed to find brown here i was impressed...The reason I go to them it is always quality stuff amd they have a nice varieties..But not way overwhelmingas they dont sell a buch of crap here...The staff was awesome as well at least they were to me lol.. You can as well view smell so many different options as well...All around a great experience I will continue to give them my business.....You can't beat these products anywhere else that's for sure..I am a long time smoker and have not seen the quality anywhere else ...The edibles they sell are as well on point so all and all you can't go wrong with this place...It is for sure my first choice!!!!read full review
- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup172.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECGreenlight Park City177.8 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
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