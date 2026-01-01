Best weed dispensaries in Harrison, New Jersey with authentic reviews
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- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins2.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins5.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins7.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- MED & RECBreakwater Dispensary - Roselle ParkPickup in under 30 mins8.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have been a Breakwater Customer for >7 years, and I regard them as the best dispensaries in NJ. The strains are curated for medical patients and their needs. I tried most strains over the years, and they only continue to get better. The “effects” are well defined and true- I know what kind of effect I’m going to have while smoking. Some strains help me sleep, some focus, some help me get things done around the house with a boost of energy, some make me euphoric and some not at all! I like how functional I am when using these strains. I don’t know what kind of high I’m going to have with other brands - it’s a guessing game. Breakwater is doing it right and is well ahead of other dispensaries in understanding what they’re selling. They care about quality. (No I was not endorsed by or work for them. Honest patient here). You should go.read full review
- RECGotham Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery - Bowery, NYC8.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone who works here is helpful and friendly without being overbearing. They genuinely WANT to help you find products that will help YOU and never upsell specific strains or goods over others. I never feel pressured to spend more money—though their selection of product is impressive so you kinda always end up spending more than originally planned—and often have personal anecdotes that reassure you about how well a given item is going to work. Prime example: I had questions about the differences between CBD and CBG content in various edibles and vapes (Gotham has DOZENS of each btw!) and the person who helped me, Toni, was incredible detailed and comprehensive in her explanation. The employees at Gotham know what they’re talking about. It’s very admirable that they not only get paid to sell cannabis products, but also that they have clearly been trained and educated about cannabis and its many positive effects, medical AND recreational uses, as well as less positive effects that certain people might want to watch out for. The storefront is beautiful and the space feels curated. Every employee is super laid back and just wants to help. If you wanna browse at your own pace, they always respect that and hang back til you’re ready to check out. A+++++++ for Gotham and I highly recommend them. Prices are decent/fair, too.read full review
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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