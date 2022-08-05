Best weed dispensaries in New York with authentic reviews
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Stage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins27.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- REC
4. Royale FlowerPickup28.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
11. Riverbend Dispensary22.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I don't know what these other reviews are talking about, but this is one of the best dispos in NY State and the cheapest! The staff is very knowledgeable of their products, they always have great suggestions and they are super friendly they never forget a face. Will always hit this one even tho I live across the river.read full review
- MED
18. Vireo Health of New York Albany27.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
23. Brownies Dispensary LLC28.1 mi away
This place is super awesome, very friendly and helpful. I actually had a issue with one of my vape pens I barely had for 24 hours just didn't work. They said bring back to store let us check it out. I thought man if they can't do anything I will be mad and lost out of $70. Guess what they were amazing seen it was not working and replaced it no issues what so ever. Amazing place best one by far to me. Stephanieread full review
- REC
30. Upstate Canna Co - Schenectady11 dealsPickup31.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I especially decided to shop here because it happened to be less than a mile away where I was for a function. And...I had checked out their menu online! This was the only place in the area where I could get brands I have been looking for. I was completely pleased with whole experience at Upstate Canna. Plenty of parking in front of the store. Pleasant check-in. Layout utilizes space efficiently so you can view products. Tremendous selection of flower and prices to fit every budget. many other products to choose from as well. I was very pleased with the prices on what I bought. Jeremy, my budtender was pleasant (as was Joe, lol) and knowledgeable about what I purchased. Overall, this was a great first-time experience. As a veteran of visiting six state's worth of dispensaries, I have had many good, some mediocre, and flat-out poor experiences (just a few). I will definitely visit again if I am in the Albany/Schenectady area.read full review
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What to expect from weed dispensaries in New York
New York is home to over 100 weed dispensaries that primarily serve medical patients throughout the state. Although New York has legalized recreational cannabis use, recreational dispensaries have yet to receive the green light from officials to open their doors to the public. In this guide, Leafly's dispensary experts have done the research to help you understand the essential information you need to navigate the Empire State's unique dispensary scene.
New York dispensaries are cash-only
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, New York requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. New York cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in New York do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.
Items to bring to a New York dispensary
To enter a medical dispensary in New York, you must present a valid photo identification card and your medical marijuana card. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in New York. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management issues medical cards for patients in the state. Unfortunately, New York medical dispensaries do not accept out-of-state medical cards.
How to find legit cannabis dispensaries in New York
New Yorkers new to medical cannabis shops may wonder what makes a medical dispensary legitimate. Legit medical dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 100 licensed and legitimate medical dispensaries in New York. You can verify medical dispensary licenses through the Office of Cannabis Management or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in New York on Leafly.com.
Where to safely consume cannabis in New York
New York has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, New York's consumption laws outlaw public cannabis consumption. The only location where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis in New York safely is in the privacy of your home. Anywhere smoking is prohibited in New York, cannabis is too.
How to transport weed in New York
It's important to note that New York has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis and consumption laws. To safely and legally transport cannabis legally in New York, you must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older
- Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving
In New York, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with a $500-$1,000 fine, up to one year in jail, and six-month license revocation. These fines continue to grow with each offense. A third offense comes with ten years in jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.
New York cannabis history
New York is a leader in industries like tourism, finance, and business. In 2014, medical cannabis joined the list when The Empire State legalized medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana was legalized in March 2020, although recreational dispensaries have not yet been able to open their doors.
Types of weed products available in New York
Medical dispensaries in New York offer a wide selection of local medical cannabis products and strains ranging in price, quality, potency, and unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in New York dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls.
Frequently asked questions
How old do I have to be to buy recreational weed in New York State?
How much cannabis can I possess in the State of New York?
Where can I smoke weed in New York State?
How old do I have to be to buy medical weed in New York State?
What are the best dispensaries in New York?
Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in New York.
Cities in New York that sell weed:
- Akron
- Akwesasne
- Albany
- Allegany
- Amherst
- Arcadia
- Bardonia
- Basom
- Bellerose
- Binghamton
- Bombay
- Brooklyn
- Brunswick
- Buffalo
- Carle Place
- Central Park
- Chelsea
- Clifton Park
- Cohoes
- Depew
- Dryden
- Farmingdale
- Fort Covington
- Freeport
- Geneva
- Goshen
- Gowanda
- Greenpoint
- Greenwich Village
- Henrietta
- Hogansburg
- Huntington Station
- Irving
- Johnson City
- Katonah
- Kensington
- Kill Buck
- Kingston
- Lake Success
- Lawtons
- Limestone
- Manhattan Beach
- Mastic
- Middletown
- Monroe
- Mount Vernon
- New Hartford
- New York
- Newburgh
- North New Hyde Park
- Perrysburg
- Plattsburgh
- Potsdam
- Queens
- Rensselaer
- Riverhead
- Riverside
- Rochester
- Roslyn
- Salamanca
- Salina
- Saranac Lake
- Schenectady
- Soho
- Southampton
- Staten Island
- Steamburg
- Syracuse
- The Bronx
- Times Square
- Tonawanda
- Troy
- Van Buren
- Vestal
- Wappingers Falls
- Waterford
- White Plains
- Williamsburg