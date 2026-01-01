Best weed dispensaries in Loudonville, Ohio with authentic reviews
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- MED
2. Greenlight - Marengo35.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
4. Zen Leaf - Canton46.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Easy in, easy out with a friendly accommodating staff. As a home grower I was more curious than anything about the comparative quality of dispensary cannabis to what I grow. Against my better judgement I bought a half oz. of (Layer cake) smalls as these small buds are generally what I throw away. But I still had high hopes for these smalls coming from a dispensary and all. First thing I do when I get home is get them under a microscope. All the trichcomes are clear headed. This is a sign of a very immature bud that wasn't finished properly and received very little light at the bottom of the plant. They will get you high but it's more of a slam you in the head high than easing you into a euphoric state. They are absent the entourage effects of a fully flowered and finished top shelf bud. If this was a person's first experience with cannabis the anxiety it produces if they over indulge would probably turn them off the plant completely. Unless your on an extremely tight budget, save your money and pay the extra for top shelf, top of the plant bud. You'll be glad you did. I remember now why I dispose of these small and not quite ready for prime time flowers. I do understand that the manufacturer is trying to reduce waste and keep product on the shelf and accommodate those on a budget but there is always a tradeoff when you purchase a discounted flower. Quantity verses Quality. I wasn't a fan of the smalls but my wife enjoyed it. All in all I give Zen Leaf an A+ but keep in mind you usually get what you pay for when it comes to weed. Went back and picked up some Kosher Kush and Enigma...Both are very good and checked all the boxes in what I would consider top shelf smoke..very pleased.read full review
- MED & REC
5. Klutch Cannabis - Canton46.6 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
- MED & REC
8. Nirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)52.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
15. Sunnyside Recreational & Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Marion44.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Sunnyside dispensary has a great selection of quality products, and the staff is super knowledgeable and friendly. Like wellness advisor Kiley and Hannah who recommended me some products, both were super helpful. The prices are competitive, and the overall shopping experience is really enjoyable and easy.read full review
- MED
16. Ascend Cannabis - Coshocton31.0 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- MED
19. Curaleaf - Newark39.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I've been meaning to write a review for a while but just am getting to it. I give this store 5 stars simply because of the customer service alone. Simple check in process, where everyone I've talked to has greeted me with kindness and information on what to do next. When walking into the store, employees are always helpful and ready to assist. I will say specifically, I am always impressed about one individuals customer service. I'm not sure if she is Curaleaf Newark manager or assistant manager but I believe her name is Maddie. And if this is not correct spelling then I do apologize but she's the woman with black bangs and star wars tattoos. She absolutely excels at speaking to people with respect and walks every customer through the buying process and/or the next steps on how to pay on the card reader. What's good about an employee like her is that other employees see the standard that she sets and very easily creates a culture with in store that brings customers back. If possible, I'd suggest giving her a raise on top of all the good work she is already doing for the company. At the end of the day I never went out and picked a specific location to buy my THC products until now. Newark location has absolutely won my business and I'll be back many more times. - T.R. Steinbuglread full review
- MED
24. The Botanist - Akron48.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Every time I drop in, it’s like coming home. Staff are all very friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help. Pricing and availability of a variety of products and delivery systems are consistent and affordable. The specials, “clear the vault” offerings, and repeat customer discounts are more reasons to keep visiting. Damian was my first contact, and cemented my loyalty and continued patronage with his professionalism and kindness. Run, don’t walk, to Akron’s best dispensary!!read full review
- MED
27. BaM Body and Mind Dispensary - Cleveland50.6 mi awayOpen until 8:45pm ET
1st time anywhere. Im 30mins away with much closer places. They are open till 9pm. It was fast and very easy although I didn't feel rushed. Clean inside. I was in and out in about 10-12 mins and thats with the new patent form. More selection at the shop then on the website. Both kinds I got were quality . The teir 1 I got looks better than the teir 2. Got a day supply on sale for $25 thats pretty banger. Overall good experence. I will returnread full review
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