Dispensaries with parking on-site in Utah
Results 1-28 of 28
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Forest Pharmacy - Murray100.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
I love this new medical cannabis pharmacy! They have the best selection in the state, always have great sales and the staff is amazing! This is my new favorite med cann pharm. Best prices and pretty quick in and out. I love they have a Dr. on site 7 days a week for good priced med cards ($79 for a year!) and always a pharmacist available for consultations without an appointment. I won't be shopping anywhere else.read full review
- RECChronic Therapy - Cortez2 dealsPickup192.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm MT
- RECDoobie Sisters - Mancos5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins203.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- RECGoodflower4 dealsPickup207.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
Knowledgeable, Experienced, Personable, and Friendly Associates! Wielding an arsenal of Top Shelf Selections, with a discreet location and parking for swift travelers there is no reason to go anywhere else in or around Carbondale! Open until 11p.m daily, with an after 9p.m. discount on concentrates and pre rolls on Wednesday! Honestly, feels like home away from home! If you want quality, efficiency, and the most fair in pricing no doubt on the Western Slope!read full review
- MEDWholesomeCo Cannabis116.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love wholesome and it's employees. I've only had one thing that got messed up and they corrected it immediately. I recently moved farther away and so I'm now use their delivery. I have never had a problem with any of my deliveries. I always try to make sure I at least have a good tip for the drivers. I've been going here since they open. I've looked at other places that are closer to me but I'm a loyal customer. Thank youread full review
- RECPUR CannaBliss172.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
- RECMountain Annie's Dispensary Ridgeway197.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm MT
By far the best customer service and products in colorado. The customer service is beyond top notch ryan is the man he always asks how im feeling and what I want to feel from all products from lotion to edibles. The team there never fail to amaze me and they even have dog treats. Myself personally with all my medical issues their team at moutain annies in all locations are beyond knowledgeable and give feedback and listen. I always recommend going hereread full review
- RECHigh Q - Carbondale207.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm MT
Can't beat the quality bud sold here. All grown in living soil, making it organic. Their Akta products are out of this world, and made from that same flower, and all solvent less, making it all organic as well. Wonderful, knowledgeable staff and great location. Can't get products like theirs anywhere else in Carbondale, so I'm a permanent customer! Skip 'good' flower and tumbledweeb and be sure to spend your money on connoisseur quality stuff here instead.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.