Great flower and showed up quick, makes ordering weed easy as Uber!
We appreciate the great feedback. See you next time! - Casa
Casa did a great job with my delivery. The quality of their products are AMAZING for the price! I specifically liked their flower options. I will be back again! P.S. the 20% off for my first order was a good touch. :)
We are glad we could serve you! Looking forward to your next purchase. - Casa
First time user and found the website is very easy to use, driver informed me quickly they had my order, and showed up on time. The flower was high quality and the selection of products was exceptional. I look forward to my next order and finally found a delivery company that exceeded my expectations.
Thank you for ordering from us! We are super excited to offer premium products and flower at the best price possible to our customers! See you next time :) - Casa