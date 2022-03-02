Gram's Five & Dime Cannabis Company
576.9 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
565 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Gram's Five & Dime Cannabis Company
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
145 North Rd., Detroit, ME
License CGR27883
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Photos of Gram's Five & Dime Cannabis Company
Show all photos