222 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$170
All Products
Purple Peak
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.361 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.361 g
In-store only
Cindy 99
from Unknown Brand
15.66%
THC
___
CBD
$13.831 g
In-store only
RockSteady
from Unknown Brand
13.74%
THC
___
CBD
$13.831 g
In-store only
Diablo
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.361 g
In-store only
Durban Poison Kief | 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Diablo Kief | 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Okie Supreme x Diablo Wax | 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Okie Supreme Kief | 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Purple OG Kush Kief | 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Purple Peak Kief | 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Remedy Refinery Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Sooner Glue Extracts
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Carts - Red Sky
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.27each
In-store only
Olive Oil Seasoned | 60mg / 60ml
from Creekside Extractions
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Krave Hemp C Citrus Blend Packet
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.99each
In-store only
Krave Hemp Infused Water
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$3.5each
In-store only
Krave Hemp C Berry Blend Packet
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2.99each
In-store only
Garlic Dill Pickles |112mg |Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
112mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
THC Capsules 10mg ea / 100mg per pack
from Creekside Extractions
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Spicy Dill Pickles |112mg |Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
112mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Caramels|35mg/ea 4 Pack|Dankland Delights
from Dankland Delights
140mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Brownie |50mg |Dankland Delights
from Dankland Delights
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Gummy Squares | 10mg ea/100mg pack
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Gummy Leaves |20mg/ea 100mg pack|Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Brownie |220mg |Dankland Delights
from Dankland Delights
220mg
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
CannaButter
from Dankland Delights
281mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cookie |110mg |Dankland Delights Group
from Dankland Delights
110mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Hard Candy |20mg ea/100mg Pack |Tina’s Kitchen
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Gummies |50mg/ea 200mg Pack |Dankland Delights
from Dankland Delights
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
THC Capsules 5mg ea / 50mg per pack
from Creekside Extractions
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
THC Cookie |100mg |Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Single Gummy |20mg |Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Brownie |1000mg |Dankland Delights Group
from Dankland Delights
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Brownie Vegan |80mg |Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
80mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Brownie |80mg |Tina’s Kitchen
from Owens Sevy LLC-Tinas Cannabis Kitchen
80mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Gummy Squares sour | 10mg ea/100mg pack
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
PreRoll | Durban Poison | 1/2+ gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
PreRoll | Purple OG Kush | 1+ grams
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
123456