Discrimination is very real within management. Harassment is just the tip of the iceberg. When you bring up concerns for raises ,discrimination and harassment they either write you up or terminate you to protect their managers ... crooked company in corporate greed. Especially when I was being harassed by a manager Glenn in lombard and it was brought up to my GM Alex and the district manager Tracy they absolutely did nothing and further protected management blindly. I believe the state would like to know how loosely they share personal information regarding people's medical conditions. They do zero training on the HIPAA act and protecting personal information of its employees that I've seen.