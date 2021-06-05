MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
About this dispensary
Taste Buds
Taste Buds is a locally owned dispensary providing assistance and relief to qualifying Missouri patients from all walks of life. Our team will equip patients with the knowledge necessary to administer cannabis while maintaining discretion. Using our background in regulatory cannabis and customer service industries, our organization will ensure access to consistent, high-quality products while offering a safe and compassionate environment.
1909 B North Service Road East, St. Clair, MO
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
Closed
Photos of Taste Buds
7 Reviews of Taste Buds
s........c
May 9, 2021
They make you feel very welcome here.
N........9
May 7, 2021
This place is awesome and amazing ! I’m so I. Love with there customer service
e........5
April 20, 2021
Hands down my absolute favorite dispensary around, everyone is super helpful and sincere, also best prices for the same product that many other dispensaries have and charge more for. Alycia is a rockstar!
g........8
April 17, 2021
The people are very helpful with any questions you have. This place is great