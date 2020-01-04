132 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 79
Show All 29
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$216
Deals
Veterans Discount!
Veterans recieve 25% off items before tax every day! Valid for shake, joints, edibles, vapes, topicals, and CBD
Veterans discount does not apply to bud or the $5 cone joint. Does not apply to tax or fees.
Veterans Discount!
Veterans recieve 25% off items before tax every day! Valid for shake, joints, edibles, vapes, topicals, and CBD
Veterans discount does not apply to bud or the $5 cone joint. Does not apply to tax or fees.
Staff picks
Moroccan Hash-Hybrid
from The Greenery Hash Factory
49.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$47.921 gram
$47.921 gram
Spearmint Micros - Sativa
from Lucky Edibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.17each
$19.17each
Naughty & Nice- Indica
from Airo Pro
86.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Naughty & Nice
Strain
$47.92½ gram
$47.92½ gram
All Products
$145 Golden Goat
from The Bud Farm
26.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$86.88½ ounce
$173.761 ounce
$180 Garlic Sherbet
from The Bud Farm
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Sherbet
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$107.84½ ounce
$215.691 ounce
$125 Mandarin Sunset
from The Bud Farm
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$74.97½ ounce
$149.621 ounce
$99 Indica Shake
from The Bud Farm
18.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry OG
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$35.95¼ ounce
$59.62½ ounce
$118.61 ounce
$99 Hybrid Shake
from The Bud Farm
16.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$35.95¼ ounce
$59.37½ ounce
$118.61 ounce
$145 Citral Glue
from The Bud Farm
21.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.97⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$86.88½ ounce
$173.761 ounce
$125 Clementine
from The Bud Farm
22.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$74.97½ ounce
$149.611 ounce
Blue Dream Terpenes
from Batch Signature Extracts
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$23.961 gram
$23.961 gram
Emerald OG Terpenes
from Batch Signature Extracts
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald OG
Strain
$23.961 gram
$23.961 gram
Indica - Hash
from The Bud Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.961 gram
$26.961 gram
Blue Dream - Wax
from Billo premium Concentrate
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Crescendo Sour Cookie- Wax
from Billo Premium Concentrate
71.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo Sour Cookie
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Root Beer Float
from Billo Premium Concentrate
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Root Beer Float
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Platinum Kush Breath
from Billo Premium Concentrate
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Kush Breath
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Kush Berry
from Billo Premium Concentrate
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kushberry
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Moroccan Hash- Indica
from The Greenery Hash Factory
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Ape
Strain
$47.921 gram
$47.921 gram
Lebanese Hash- Sativa
from The Greenery Hash Factory
56.2%
THC
0%
CBD
970 Headband
Strain
$47.921 gram
$47.921 gram
Indica shatter
from Billo
77.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Temple kush
Strain
$29.951 gram
$29.951 gram
Hybrid shatter
from Billo
69.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo
Strain
$29.951 gram
$29.951 gram
Keef Cola
from Keef Brands
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Bubba Kush Rootbeer
Strain
$11.76each
$11.76each
Wanna Gummy CBD - 2:1
from Wana Brands
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$38.34each
$38.34each
Wana Gummy 10:1 CBD
from Wana Brands
1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$31.15each
$31.15each
Taste Budz Gummy - CBD 1:1
from Taste Budz
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$33.54each
$33.54each
Taste Budz Gummy - CBD 5:1
from Taste Budz
20%
THC
100%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$28.75each
$28.75each
Incredibles Chocolate Bars
from Incredibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.96each
$23.96each
Incredibles Chocolate Bar - CBD
from Incredibles
100%
THC
100%
CBD
$38.34each
$38.34each
Earl Grey Tea
from Teajuana
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26.36each
$26.36each
Continental Coffee
from Teajuana
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26.36each
$26.36each
Hibiscus Rooibos Tea
from Teajuana
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26.36each
$26.36each
Sativa- Assorted Fruit Tarts
from Incredibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.96each
$23.96each
Indica-Fire Mints
from Incredibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.96each
$23.96each
Hybrid- CBD Peach Tarts
from Incredibles
1%
THC
10%
CBD
$38.34each
$38.34each
Hybrid - Fruit Chews
from Incredibles
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$23.96each
$23.96each
Sparkling Seltzer Water
from Oh Hi
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$9.58each
$9.58each
Savory Dip Mix
from Athelas
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7.19each
$7.19each
Sativa- Tablets
from Altus
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.17each
$19.17each
Indica- Tablets
from Altus
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.17each
$19.17each
1234