Who needs new weed shops? We do. Miami gets its first medical dispensary, New Mexico welcomes a massive cannabis superstore, and a Detroit rapper brings legal weed to 8 Mile. Here are the new dispensary openings across America this month.

Arizona

Ponderosa Dispensary— Tucson, AZ. Opened Jan. 18. Firstly, let’s start with the desert. Tuscon just got a little greener thanks to the arrival of Ponderosa Dispensary. Stocking over 20 premiere cannabis brands, Ponderosa aka the Pondy also scores bragging rights for having the largest selection of in-house brands Canamo Concentrates and Sonoran Roots available anywhere in Tucson. Other highlights include friendly, informed budtenders and a “full-sensory” shopping experience. 3008 N. Stone Ave, Tucson.

California

Urbana Oakland— Oakland, CA. Opened Jan. 17. You’ll have to get your order of fries somewhere else as former burger joint Luke’s Taproom has now officially reopened as the latest outpost of Urbana’s chain of NorCal dispensaries. Specifically, the updated digs “preserve the industrial charm of the property while adding modern, welcoming touches” that include consumption lounges and a “vibrant calendar of events that celebrates local art, culture, and education.” 415 W Grand, Oakland.

Florida

Ayr Wellness—Miami, FL. Opened Jan. 10. It took long enough, but Miami’s first medical cannabis dispensary is now finally open. In the works with the City of Miami since 2016, Ayr Wellness has at last opened the chain’s 67th location in the state. Offering a full menu of flower, vape carts, edibles, and more, representatives for Ayr shared their hope to cater to “underserved medical marijuana patients” at their Midtown store, which is located within a shopping district that draws heavy foot traffic. 3160 N. Miami Ave, Miami.

Maryland

The Forest—Baltimore, MD. Opened Jan. 18. Don’t mistake the trees for The Forest because both are welcome additions to the scene in Baltimore. Marking Maryland’s first vertically integrated social equity license to open shop, The Forest is African American and Latina majority-owned and plans to situate their business as a “holistic wellness experience with access to high-quality cannabis products” including concentrates, pre-rolls, and topicals. 3301 Boston St, Baltimore.

Michigan

Fly Shifter Cannabis—Detroit, MI. Opened Jan. 11. Don’t tell Poppa Doc but Detroit’s 8 Mile has a new heavyweight in the form of Fly Shifter Cannabis from homegrown rapper and entrepreneur Lou “Big Shifter” Gram. Perks include a plethora of premium cannabis products, a Shifter’s Only Club providing loyalty rewards, and an ongoing commitment to supporting Detroit’s “local economy and cultural landscape.” 6220 8 Mile Rd, Detroit.

Missouri

CODES—Kansas City, MO. Opened Jan. 18. Comedian and cannabis enthusiast/entrepreneur Jim Belushi was on hand to welcome Kansas City’s newest dispensary to the party. Billed as “one of the fastest-growing brands in Missouri’s cannabis industry,” CODES prides itself on offering premium cannabis products, including exclusive cultivars, edibles, and concentrates, designed to cater to a “broad spectrum of Kansas City’s diverse clientele.” 668 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City.

New Jersey

Budzooka—Elizabeth, NJ. Opened Jan. 29. The proudly Hispanic-owned Budzooka Dispensary has officially opened in the home of a former bank in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Featuring a clean interior flecked with splashes of bright color, Budzooka also offers a “bud bar” where customers can see and smell the various types of cannabis flower available for sale. The shop’s menu also includes an extensive list of vapes, concentrates, edibles, and even a few MSO (multi-state operator) brands like Loud Labs and Nova Farms. 142 Broad St, Elizabeth.

New Mexico

Mango Cannabis—Sunland Park, NM. Opened Jan. 22. If there’s one thing New Mexico was missing, it’s a 9,000-square-foot cannabis superstore. Thankfully, Mango Cannabis has fixed the issue by opening the state’s largest dispensary (to date) last month. Capable of processing 2,000 to 3,0000 order per day, the Sunland Park location is set to carry over 3,000 SKUS (products) that include “the top [hundred] most popular brands in the state.” 1051 McNutt Road, Sunland Park.

New York

Kaya Bliss— Brooklyn, NY. Opened Jan. 9. The new weed shops of New York keep coming. Once a hair salon, the confines of Brooklyn’s Kaya Bliss have a decidedly different vibe these days. Customers visiting Bay Ridge’s first licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary can look forward to walls decorated with murals, comprehensively trained budtenders, and over 400 products from more than 30 brands to choose from. Purchases can be made either at the registers or at conveniently located in-store kiosks. 8412 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn.

The Herb Cave—Plattsburgh, NY. Opened Dec. 27. Northern New York scored a big win with the opening of the first woman-owned, licensed cannabis dispensary in the Plattsburgh region last month. With a menu featuring “a variety of craft cannabis products sourced from smaller farms and micro-businesses throughout New York State,” The Herb Cave prides itself as a “experienced, reliable, established” legacy business here to solve your cannabis needs. 19 State Rte 3, Plattsburgh.

Pennsylvania

Terrapin Care Station—Bellefonte, PA. Opened Jan. 9. One year after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the bill ushering in a new era of legal medical cannabis in Pennsylvania, independent medical cannabis grower and processor Terrapin has launched a store in Bellefonte. The site marks the first of three planned locations for Terrapin, including forthcoming stores in Lewisburg (Kelly Township) and Lock Haven (Woodward Township). Dates for the latter two stores remain yet to be announced but are expected soon. 205 Park Place, Bellefonte.

In conclusion—it’s a tremendous time for medical and adult-use cannabis access. Just look at all these new weed shops near you. Did we miss any? Leave a comment with a new one.

