Star signs and cannabis strains: December 2022 horoscopes

Hello Stargazers! Happy Holidays and festive greetings. December is a happy time of year for many, but if the holidays aren’t your bag, do not stress. Whether you’re flying solo this holiday season or gathering with those you love, remember that this is a crucial month to take care of your health and well-being—as much as it is humanly possible to do!

As for the stars, December is shaping up to be a warm (metaphorically speaking) and generous month. Mercury saunters into Capricorn on December 6, followed closely by a full moon in Gemini on December 7. Jupiter pays a visit to Aries on December 20, and of course, we celebrate the shortest day of the year on December 21—Winter Solstice!

Meditate on what will make this month most peaceful and satisfying for your soul. Can you expand your circle to include someone who will be alone this season? Will being with family fill your cup, or would you be happier spending it with friends? You do you, celestial rockstar. The rest will fall into place.

Sagittarius

Happy Solstice, and congrats on making it to the end of 2022, Sag! On December 3, Neptune returns to direct motion in sweet, soft Pisces. Just remember not to get tripped up by others’ expectations of you. Do your best—it’s all you can do!

A full moon in Gemini on December 7 will drudge up some complicated feelings for someone you’ve been talking to. Listen to your gut. Maybe this individual shouldn’t have a place in your inner circle in 2023.

Your ruler, Jupiter, enters fierce Aries on December 20. Make space for a version of you that doesn’t people-please anyone. The Winter Solstice is on December 21, and there is a new moon in Capricorn on December 23. You’ll probably get this advice a lot at the end of the year, but…journal, journal, journal.

Truly, you have learned so much and come so far. Give yourself the gift of self-reflection. It will set you on the right path for 2023.

December strain: Whether you celebrate the holiday or not, Christmas Lights can get you in a festive mood. This hybrid strain leans more calming than energizing. Users report this strain offers strong body buzzes. Melt into your couch with a favorite flick and enjoy some downtime this month.

Capricorn

Happy Solstice and happy birthdays, Caps! You made it to a Capricorn’s favorite time of year. Things kick off for your birthday month with Neptune leaving behind its retrograde in Pisces. Your thoughts might be more scattered the first week of the month, but things will sort themselves out. On December 9, Venus enters Capricorn for a hefty, if not boring, dose of realism. Just try not to get too bogged down in petty details.

Saturn (your ruler) is in direct motion this month, meaning your decision-making skills will be at their best for the rest of the year. The Solstice and Capricorn season begin on December 21.

Make use of all this refreshing energy by spoiling yourself in whatever way feels best. Finally, the new moon in Capricorn on December 23 offers the perfect opportunity to reflect and recharge before 2023 comes roaring in.

December strain: You don’t have to be a fan of the jolly man in the red suit to appreciate some Christmas Tree. This hybrid strain has calming effects, and users report the buzz is nice and middle-of-the-road, so you can still get all of your online holiday shopping done after hitting a bong.

Aquarius

It’s official—2022 is coming to an end, Aquarius. You’ve done a lot of growing this year, and it’s time to reflect on all of that. December 7 features a full moon in gregarious Gemini. This is something of a mixed-bag moon. On the one hand, you may be thinking of fun events that kept you refueled this year, and on the other, it might bring up some less-than-savory memories for you to chew on.

Whatever direction the wind blows, you can lean into it through meditative practice, journaling, taking a stroll, or whatever else feels gentle and right in the moment.

Uranus (your ruler) is in retrograde this month, meaning emotions might be a little all over the place. Put that phone on silent, you beautiful stargazer. Don’t let the world get you too far down.

The shortest day of the year and the beginning of Capricorn season both start on December 21. On December 29, things round out for 2022 with Mercury returning to Capricorn in Retrograde for a second time this year. A fitting end to a challenging year. 2023 is already looking bright.

December strain: Let’s face it, the best part of any holiday is the dessert potential. Have your pie and smoke it too with some Apple Pie. This hybrid strain boasts an impressive 24% THC—meaning you don’t want to make any huge plans after packing a bowl of this stuff. Users report this strain is a go-to if they have trouble sleeping. Medical patients also love it for its anxiety-busting effects.

Pisces

Pisces, you are always good at finding the silver lining in endings. Maybe it’s because you always round out the Zodiac calendar, or maybe it’s your emotionally intuitive nature. Either way, this month was made for a Stargazer like you. Things start with your ruler (Neptune) returning to direct motion in your sign. This is an auspicious end to a challenging year of growth for you. Take a moment to celebrate all of the personal wins you’ve had in 2022.

On December 7, there is a full moon in Gemini. This might make you a little more emotionally charged than usual. Be wary of starting any fights you might regret come January. On December 20, Jupiter enters fiery Aries, giving you a confidence boost that will carry you for the rest of the year. We celebrate the Winter Solstice on December 21, and there is a new moon in Capricorn on December 23.

Both of these events challenge us to be reflective and very honest with ourselves. What worked this year? What didn’t? Who should join us in 2023, and who should we say a fond farewell to? These questions are best asked with a joint in hand and a quiet evening spent journaling on the couch.

December strain: He was the fastest gun-slinger in the West, and you can be the fasted bud roller wherever you call home with some Doc Holliday.

This hybrid strain, named after the famed dentist-turned-sharpshooter, has a festive moniker, but don’t let the name fool you—the effects of this bud are just as strong as Doc’s aim. Users report this strain has great mood-boosting effects, perfect for mellow hangouts and casual get-togethers with friends.

Aries

Happy Winter Solstice, Aries! On December 3, Neptune leaves its retrograde in Pisces, making the beginning of this month the ideal time to invest in your art. On December 6, Mercury dances into Capricorn, where it will stay until 2023. Your communication will be focused and clear.

There is a full moon in Gemini on December 7, calling on us to dive deep for that inner peace you’ve been trying to cultivate. Your ruler, Mars, continues its retrograde all of December, and the planet of love enters into Capricorn on December 9—love becomes a priority in the second week of the month.

The Solstice on December 21 marks the shortest day of the year and the perfect time for setting those New Year goals/intentions. Batten down the hatches this month and get to work on yourself!

December strain: Get festive with some Snow Leopard this holiday season. This is an indica strain with a modest 17% THC and 1% CBG. Snow Leopard is made by crossing the multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus. It’s got an earthy scent profile, and users report the effects come on slow, leaving them in a tranquil daze on the couch.

Taurus

The days are short, but the love isn’t this month, bulls. On December 3, Neptune returns to direct motion in Pisces. Make use of this creative spark to craft your own holiday décor or presents for someone you love. Your ruler (Venus) enters Capricorn on December 9, shifting priorities from luxury to practicality. Make the most of this period by getting your 2023 finances in order.

The Winter Solstice on December 21 marks the shortest day of the year, and then December 23 features a new moon in Capricorn—another chance to set better intentions for 2023. Finally, the year ends with Mercury going retrograde in Capricorn. While this might churn up some old feelings, hopefully, it also churns up some old lessons that need rehashing.

December strain: It’s cold outside, but it doesn’t need to be cold inside—spark a j full of Snow Dog for some festive and warm vibes. Snow Dog, a sativa, comes from the Chemdawg lineage. It’s citrusy, devilishly sweet, and users report this is a strain to “Get shit done!”

Gemini

Sweet Gem, this month requires restraint! Financially, emotionally, and everything in between. You can blame your ruler—Mercury—for this shift. Speaking of Mercury, the planet enters Capricorn on December 6, marking an uptick in direct communication. It might seem a little dull, but the alternative is hurt feelings and bad blood.

On December 17, Mercury in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus asks us to be open to the idea that good things can happen to us after all. On December 21, we celebrate the Winter Solstice and the shortest day of the year. This is a great time to flex those party-planning skills and throw a funeral for 2022. It had its ups, its downs, and frankly, it’s time to move on.

Celebrate with the people you love. On December 29, Mercury returns to its retrograde motion in Capricorn. Buck up, buckle down, and get ready to relearn some lessons 2022 tried to teach you a few times.

December strain: Sharpen up those rolling skills because the best winter hibernation routines involve a bowl full of Snow Ryder. This is an indica strain with gorgeous, almost sparkling buds and a fruity-yet-woody flavor profile.

Users report this strain hits between the eyes and relaxes tense muscles. Don’t make any plans when you smoke Snow Ryder; call it a snow day.

Cancer

Happy Solstice, Cancer! This is the darkest month of the year, but people forget the dark is a beautiful thing—dark skies reveal more stars. Keep that in mind this month. Your ruler is full in Gemini this month on December 7. Think long and hard about the relationships you cultivated this year. Who should make the 2023 roster?

On December 9, the love planet saunters into Capricorn for a visit. You’ll be feeling especially protective of your finances and your good name at work.

Jupiter enters Aries on December 20, and we celebrate the Winter Solstice on December 21. Prepare for the coming New Year by journaling the lessons 2022 has taught you. On December 23, there is a new moon in Capricorn. Use that beautiful, clear night sky as a canvas to visualize what the next year will look like for you. How do you want to grow?

December strain: Be reserved, not frosty this month. Protect your energy with some Frosted Flakes. This strain is a hybrid with a big 24% THC, so you can expect powerful body effects and a strong head buzz. Users report this as a great strain for spending the day on the couch and reading a good book or doing something artistic.

Leo

Happy December, lions! December, with its low and limited light, comes down pretty hard on a Leo’s spirit. Keep yours bright by leaning into astrology to plan your creative bursts and rest periods. On December 6, Mercury enters Capricorn. Communication will be stellar, if not brief, at the beginning of the month. Use this time to let your colleagues know what you’ll need to finish the year with success.

On December 7, the Sun (your ruler) in Sagittarius opposition to Mars in Gemini is one aspect you won’t want to ignore. Keep an eye out for that friend who has been extra quiet lately. Something big might have just dropped in their lap. Be a ray of hope for them in a dark time. On December 21, the sun enters Capricorn and we welcome the Winter Solstice.

While others may be out drinking and celebrating the shortest day of the year, you might consider hunkering down with a good book or catching up on any end-of-year journaling you’ve been meaning to do. Things might get a little overwhelming this month, but trust your gut on when to tap out. Y

ou should wrap up the year feeling refreshed and refined.

December strain: Is your family over? Are you ready to change your name and move countries? Fear not, Frosted Cake is the perfect companion for those hard-to-get-through holiday gatherings.

This is a hybrid strain with a modest 13% THC and 9% CBD. Users report this strain tastes like cereal and leaves them with a relaxed, balanced buzz.

Virgo

It’s the end of 2022, Virgo! You did it. Whether it was the toughest year or the smoothest one, you should feel proud to have come as far as you did. This month, things start off with Neptune leaving its retrograde behind in Pisces. Things could get a little dreamy for an even-keeled stargazer like yourself.

Ground the people around you by continuing to ask real and important questions. Your ruler, Mercury, enters Capricorn on December 6. Expect communication to be brief but clear.

On December 21, we celebrate the shortest day of the year. Here’s to endings and new beginnings—equally important bookends in our stories. On December 29, Mercury returns to retrograde in Capricorn. Don’t panic just yet; this celestial combo is great for journaling and reflecting. Just don’t over-exert yourself by trying to please everyone at the end of 2022.

December strain: Take the sweet with the sour this month, Virgo. Frosted Lemons can help get you there. This hybrid strain has 18% THC, meaning you’ll probably get respectable body and mind effects. Users report this strain is great for soft focus and the perfect companion for a quiet day spent inside.

Libra

Happy end of 2022, Libras! The month kicks off with Neptune returning to direct motion in sensitive Pisces. You’ll be especially in tune with the emotional energy in your home. Make sure to limit distractions in the first week of the month to preserve your own vibes. Mercury enters Capricorn on December 6, followed by a full moon in Gemini on December 7. These promise a sort of yo-yo communication style the second week of the month.

Your ruler (Venus) enters Capricorn on December 9. Planning out the first month of 2023 will be especially fruitful on this day. Jupiter enters Aries on December 20, and on December 21, we celebrate the shortest day of the year. The time for 2022 reflection is dwindling—soon, you’ll have to set your sights on the future.

The new moon in Capricorn offers just the perfect space to do the journaling you’ve been meaning to do. What was 2022’s biggest lesson? Only you know!

December strain: Your tree (if you have one) isn’t the only thing that needs to be festive this holiday season. Get lit yourself with some Blue Lights. This indica-dominant strain features a 21% THC profile and heavy sedating effects. Users love this strain for its appetite stimulation and strong, earthy smells.

Scorpio

The new year approaches, Scorpios. How has 2022 treated you? This is the month to reflect on it! We kick off with a full moon in Gemini on December 7. You’ll feel a pull to journal and reflect—follow this urge. On December 20, Jupiter enters Aries. Make time and space for your creative calling. It’s been quietly knocking on your door for a while now. Open up and embrace the unknown!

Your ruling planets are a mixed bag this month with Mars being in retrograde and Pluto being direct. Don’t make any grand future plans just yet. Stick with reflection and the slow path forward. It can be hard not to speed through this last leg of the year, but do your best to be present with the feelings that come up.

On December 29, Mercury returns for a second retrograde in Capricorn. Prepare to have everyone else in your life suddenly go deep into their own feelings. That’s okay! Remember, this is the time to focus on your own learnings from the past year.

December Strain: Deck the halls with buds of holly. Or, rather, buds of Northern Lights. This old-school strain remains one of the most ubiquitous cannabis strains in the world. With its indica-dominant, 18% THC profile, Northern Lights offers a moderate, happy, and sedating buzz. So, decorate the house, make some apple cider, and let the season be merry and high.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles