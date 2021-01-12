7 weed strains for winter hibernation

The weather’s cold and it’s officially time to get all nice and cozy inside. Good thing that of the many benefits of consuming cannabis, feeling nice and cozy inside is at the top of the list.

It’s OK to be lazy this time of year, so here are seven weed strains great for feeling relaxed, sleepy, happy, and comfortable while staying inside, whether you’re watching movies, reading a book, or drinking hot apple cider.

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake. (Aeriz)

Ice Cream Cake is an extremely delicious strain that tastes like sweet icing stacked on top of frozen berries. It was bred by the famous Seed Junky Genetics, so you already know it’s some fire.

Ice Cream Cake’s indica-dominant genetics cross two of the cannabis community’s most popular strains: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, giving it sweet, gassy, and berry flavors. Consumers usually feel super stoned and lazy in the body after consuming this strain.

Leafly reviewers say Ice Cream Cake’s most common effects are feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

Kush Mints

Kush Mints (Courtesy Cookies)

Kush Mints is trending as of late. Another heavy-hitter from Seed Junky, this popular cultivar was bred by crossing Animals Mints with Bubba Kush. The result produces a balanced hybrid known for minty and earthy flavors, and a potent high that starts in the head and quickly grows into a full-body experience.

If you’re looking for something with a euphoric, happy-go-lucky, GSC-type feel to it, give Kush Mints a try.

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies. (Cream of the Crop Gardens)

In my opinion, GMO Cookies is one of the best weed strains that ever existed. No matter what grower or company I buy it from, it always smacks. That goes for its flower, its hash, and its vape pens. If you want a super potent indica-dominant strain that will make you blob out and smile for hours, you will rarely be led astray by Garlic Cookies.

GMO Cookies is Chemdog crossed with GSC. It has the funkiest, skunkiest, most garlicky flavor that will ever bless your taste buds, and the effects are *chef’s kiss*. Whether taking a few tokes off a joint or a dab straight to the facial, GMO is certain to hit your entire mind, body, and spirit with a dose of relaxation that makes sitting inside while outside temperatures drop much more enjoyable.

Though lauded for being potent yet not sleepy, if you smoke too much GMO Cookies, you’re definitely taking a nap.

Falcon 9

Falcon 9 (Courtesy Exotic Genetix)

Falcon 9 is a potent indica that will sit you down properly when it’s time to cozy up and watch a feel-good movie. Bred by the legends over at Exotic Genetix—creators of Cookies and Cream, Grease Monkey, Kimbo Kush, etc.—Falcon 9 is a cross of Sherbert and their famous Tina strain.

Like Ice Cream Cake above, F9 is known for a sweet, dark berry, icing-like flavor that gives way to a sleepy, sedative high. It also tastes AMAZING as hash.

Mandarin Sunset

Mandarin Sunset (Courtesy Telluride Bud Company)

Mandarin Sunset is an orange and skunk-flavored indica created by Ethos Genetics. It’s a cross of Herijuana and Orange Skunk, genetics that produce a strain as powerful as it is tasty. In a simple sentence: There’s a very high chance (pun intended) that smoking Mandarin Sunset will end your evening immediately. It’s essentially the weed version of the Luther Burger on Boondocks.

Leafly reviewers say Mandarin Sunset will make you feel relaxed, happy, and sleepy.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake (Courtesy Malibu)

Lava Cake is an indica-dominant strain from the hands and minds of Cannarado Genetics. A cross of Thin Mint GSC (I know what you’re thinking, and YES, Cookies IS in damn near everything) and Grape Pie, it’s a delightfully relaxing smoke.

It smells like a classic dessert strain, which are commonly crossed into some of the more potent cultivars. Its tastes come through as cakey terpenes and it has a super chill high. Careful, Leafly reviewers say this one will make you hungry on top of those relaxed, euphoric feels.

Gushers

Gushers (Photo by Chewberto; Courtesy Connected Cannabis Co.)

Gushers looks, smells, and tastes exactly like those little juice puffs we all love to eat too many of. A lot of the strains on this list have a sweet, somewhat fruity flavor, but as far as downright berry-medley-type-of smoke, Gushers is the one.

If you just put on your pajama pants and are looking to settle into winter hibernation mode with the perfect combination of vibrant flavors and calming effects, you can’t go wrong here.

