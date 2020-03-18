5 cannabis strains for people who love earthy flavors

With so many different cannabis strains on the market, one of the best ways to differentiate between products is through flavor. Find the flavor profile of cannabis you prefer, and from there you can choose effects by strain and more specifically, terpenes—which are the compounds that give a cannabis flower its aroma, flavor, and potentially some of its effects.

The aroma of many classic cannabis strains can be described as earthy, resembling rich soil. They often also carry fresh, even piney, qualities that smell and taste as if you grabbed a plant from the ground and tossed it directly into your lungs. Some consumers also associate earthy strains with a woody or hash flavor.

Earthy flavors exist in a variety of strains—some uplifting, some calming. To know which ones please your endocannabinoid system, check out this list.

Green Crack

Green Crack is a classic THC-dominant strain that many believe descends from the Dutch coffeeshop favorite Skunk #1. It often expresses itself with earthy flavors and sweet citrus accents, produced by an abundance of myrcene and caryophyllene in conjunction with other terpenes.

The majority of Green Crack consumers report uplifted and energized effects, which is why so many associate this strain with daytime use. Looking to smoke yourself into a few hours of productivity? Green Crack could be the one for you.

Bubba Kush



Bubba Kush is one of the most famous strains in the game. You’ve heard Lil Wayne talk about it on multiple occasions so it MUST be some goody good good. Bubba kicks out strong earthy flavors complemented by a mix of sweet hashy accents, making it one tasty lil’ morsel. While the taste is appealing, the high is the real champion here.

Many people expect Bubba Kush to provide a super duper body high because it’s an indica, but the high lives mostly in the head before tailing off into a slow body relaxation. Because of that, this strain is perfect for pairing with activities like sitting at the crib and smoking away a bad day.

Northern Lights

Northern Lights is objectively one of the greatest marijuana strains of all time. It’s a pure indica descending from Afghani and Thai landrace strains, and it has given us plenty of other favorites like Super Silver Haze and Superglue. We could talk about its earthy and hashy flavors, but the real story with Northern Lights is its heavy knock-your-socks-off type of high.

This is one of those strains where you pack a bowl, but only need a couple hits because that body high is going to come on FAST. If sleepy, relaxed, and/or dreamy are ways you want to feel from cannabis, then grab this historical night-night strain from the store.

Original Glue





Original Glue, which was renamed from Gorilla Glue #4 due to some legal tiffs between the breeder and the glue company, is another legendary strain that’s birthed a lot of cultural favorites like Citrus Sap and Duct Tape.

Its genetics give this strain pungent earthy and sour terpenes, which manifest into a big funky smell. Past the funky flavor is a VERY potent high that leaves people glued to the couch (hence the name), so if you need a lil’ nightcap session, Original Glue is a great choice.

Tahoe OG Kush



Tahoe OG Kush is one of the most well-known phenotypes of the legendary OG Kush. Like many OG Kush-derived strains, Tahoe OG is a THC powerhouse with a pungent earthy and piney aroma that screams through the bag like Moaning Myrtle.

The exhale produces a flavor that matches Tahoe OG’s aroma, a reflection of the terpenes limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. These terpenes, which are featured in many top potent strains, provide a long-lasting experience that leaves most consumers feeling relaxed, and for some, even pain-free.

For consumers needing an earthy strain with very potent effects, Tahoe OG is here for your body.