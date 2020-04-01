LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: April 2020 horoscopes Maeva ConsidineApril 1, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Well, stargazers, there’s no denying that things have been difficult and strange as of late. But here we are. If you’ve been glued to the news or your social feeds, you’re probably experiencing some serious emotional fatigue. It may feel like there isn’t much good news to be had in the world.

But it may be comforting to know that for thousands of years, stargazers experiencing difficult circumstances have turned to the Zodiac not just for answers, but to also check in with themselves spiritually and emotionally.

While it may feel nearly impossible to find your center this month, remember that there are peaceful moments to be found in the strangest of times and the strangest of places. Look up and spark up, Zodiacs. Things will turn around. April 2020 should be a strictly celebratory occasion because it’s 420 all month long.

On April 8, the full moon (a super moon, in fact) will be in Libra. Then, on April 11, Mercury will swoop into Aries for a brief sojourn before entering Taurus on April 27. You will likely be welcoming a lot of big ideas and decisiveness early in the month. On April 19, the sun will leave Aries and enter Taurus for a warm rush of confidence, and the new moon will wash us all clean on April 23.

This is the month to look inward and take on some of the momentous feelings you’ve been shoving in the back of your closet and under your bed.

Your April horoscope

Aries

Happy birthday, you majestic Rams! While you may have to celebrate in isolation, you shouldn’t feel alone this month. On April 3, sensual Venus enters gregarious Gemini. Around this period, be on the lookout for any opportunity to connect virtually with your favorite twin—the warm, positive nature of a Gemini is just what you’ll be craving early in the month.

Make a date to Skype, enjoy a glass of wine, and speak from the heart. Feel what you’re feeling and don’t hold back. Take the opportunity to celebrate the blessed occasion of your birth and 420 all month!

The new moon on April 23 will be a reset for you. Pick a neglected room or corner of your space and give it a refresh. Be generous with your reassuring presence this month and blow out your candles with confidence this year, Aries. You’ve earned your moment in the spotlight.

April strain

Tuck into a sweet bowl of Gelato while you celebrate making another revolution around the sun and the holiest of holidays: 420. The heavy-hitting, euphoric profile of this strain is perfect for melting into the couch while listening to a new album.

The fruity aroma and peppery taste offer up the kind of sensation that will have you either finishing your novel or getting philosophical with your house plants.

Taurus

This might be a tough month for you, Taurus. Chances are your favorite spots are likely to be closed for a while, and there’s no denying you like to regularly treat yourself to the finer things in life. Virtual shopping might not offer the same high, but this month is about centering yourself and setting realistic expectations.

On April 8, the full moon will be in balanced Libra. This super moon will offer you a chance to shine some light on the neglected corners of your emotional well-being.

Taurus season officially beings on April 19. Happy birthday! Be sure to set aside some time for yourself to celebrate this auspicious occasion. On April 23, the new moon will refresh your weary soul. Take a bath, find a good book, and plan on doing absolutely nothing. This month can be a reset, if you allow it to be. Don’t let your bull nature get in the way of taking care of yourself.

April strain

Taurus, the word of the month is “chill.” Chill out on your couch, chill out on the excessive social media posts, chill out on the news, chill out on being so self-deprecating. This month is your time to learn what self-care really means, and it’s not just face masks or starting an inspiration quote board on Pinterest.

Roll up some Animal Cookies, prop yourself up in bed, and be one with the pillows. This musky, dense indica hits your whole body for that just-got-home-from-the-spa feeling.

Gemini

On April 3, Venus enters your sign, so the month will be off to a wild start for you, Gemini. If you’ve been juggling a few romantic prospects, just take it easy. Now is not the time for big life decisions. There’s a super moon on April 8, so take the opportunity to let loose, and be on the lookout for creative opportunities during this period.

Mercury enters neighbor sign Taurus on April 27, which will churn things up again. At least it’s 420 all month, right? Don’t be too concerned about producing anything mind-blowing this month. Scan your body and look for places where you’ve got lasting tension. Don’t hold on to things that don’t serve you, Gemini. You’re a catch and you shouldn’t forget it.

April strain

Look to your Libra friends this month, Gemini. Call, video conference, play an online game together—do whatever you can to absorb their level-headed energy. Spark up some Blue Dream together and plan a creative project that you’ll both enjoy.

This sativa is known for its pain-relieving effects, but some also report feelings of euphoria and increased mental energy. Let sweet, blueberry smoke envelope all of your creative doubts, and get your best ideas down on paper. You’ve got this, Gemini.

Cancer

Brace yourself, Cancer … it’s going to be a bumpy spring. Your ruling planet, the moon, will be in its full, super form in Libra on April 8. This may be your shot at regaining a little balance and clarity in your personal affairs.

While it’s not strictly an astrological event, 420 should be considered an honorary celestial holiday. Spark up your favorite strain and do some art, because it’s 420 all month long, babes. Taurus season officially begins on April 19 so expect your waning confidence to gain some momentum.

There’s probably a Virgo in your life who could use your guidance during this time. Reach out to your friends when you have the energy, but it’s also important to protect your shell this month, Crab.

April strain

Keep your chin up, Cancer. In fact, let a bowl of Northern Lights guide you through the worst of this month. This cherished strain is known for its resilience during growth, just like you. This may not have been the spring you were imagining, but it’s still a good time to do some weeding.

This bud offers premium, full-body effects that will ground you right into the couch. So, roll up and slow down, Crab. Grab your journal or the nearest piece of junk mail and jot down a list of things you can and can’t control. From there, pick a few of these easiest things on the list that you can do something about and get to it. Don’t forget to reach out when you need help.

Leo

Oh, you gorgeous Lions, spring has sprung! No one could have predicted what this season would look like, but you’ve remained fastidious—ever the leader, you are keeping your people informed and comforted. There’s a full moon in Libra on April 8, so expect to feel a lot of peace and balance at this time.

Your ruling planet, the sun, is in both Aries and Taurus this month. These are two bold signs, so it’s likely people will be hanging on your every word. Don’t let it get to your head, though. Work on doing your own thing, with no one watching.

The new moon on April 23 is a great time to dig into that personal project you’ve been setting aside for a while now. Give it everything you’ve got, Leo. You’ll have tons of energy this month to do what needs to be done.

April strain

Look at you, Leo! You’re honing your independence without sacrificing the leadership capabilities that make you so useful in times of crisis. It’s time to think about yourself for a bit. Let your notifications take a snooze and pack a bowl of Purple Hindu Kush.

This nearly pure indica is known for its tension-busting effects. You’ve really, really been there for friends and family lately and it’s a great moment to kick back in the living room and groom your mane, Lion. You don’t always need to be roaring. Big cats can purr, too.

Virgo

Practicality is your strong suit, and that quality is in high demand these days. It can be exhausting to always play the go-between, so don’t be afraid to let others know they’ve stepped on your toes. This is a month of connectivity for you—April brings a lot of action for your ruling planet, Mercury.

The planet enters Aries on April 11, and you can expect to feel pulled in several directions around this time. Stay the course and you’ll be glad you didn’t make any quick, big decisions by the end of the month.

The new moon on April 23 will leave you feeling refreshed, which is good because Mercury enters into Taurus shortly after, on April 27. Expect to feel a lot of energy the last week of the month.

April strain

Balance, dear Virgo, balance. You’ve been feeling just a little bit off this winter. Time to break out of your frosty shell with the help of some Black Cherry Soda. This strain is potent without the sedation.

Set up a virtual hangout with your favorite Taurus and Cancer friends to celebrate the month-long, high holy holiday (get it?), 420, all month long. The mix of confident and adventurous personalities in your friend group will be an instant mood-booster. Exchange podcast recommendations and commiserate on being cooped up for the foreseeable future.

Libra

Your ruling planet, Venus, is in forward motion this month and you’re not looking back. Winter brought a lot of change for you, Libra, and the growth you’ve worked so hard for is propelling you in the right direction now.

Venus enters Gemini on April 3, and you may see old friends appear in your DMs and inbox. Give everyone you meet a little extra love this month. Your recent metamorphosis has forced you to tuck into yourself a bit, and now is the time to reach out to your crew and reconnect.

The new moon on April 23 will be like hitting the reset button, so don’t worry about overdoing yourself this month. There’s going to be plenty of positive energy to carry you through the month.

April strain

This is shaping up to be a successful month for you, Libra. But why not dial things up another level? Pack a bowl of Lifter, a truly dank, cheesy hybrid that pairs well with a morning cup of coffee. Fire up the computer and let the next big idea come to you. Don’t be afraid to collaborate this month. This energizing bud will have you firing on all cylinders.

Scorpio

You’ve been deep in your feelings lately, Scorpio. You’re tired of the conflict and the petty nonsense everyone in your life seems to be caught up in. People have let you down recently, but April is a chance to shift to a low gear and take care of yourself.

The full moon in Libra on April 8 will bring with it a new wave of confidence. Set clear boundaries with the few people running you ragged this month. Don’t let these people dip a toe over the line, and watch as your free time and emotional security flourish.

Mercury will be in Aries on April 11, which will bring a dose of chaotic, bold energy. Surprise yourself with something nice around the middle of the month. A new moon in Taurus on April 23 rounds out the month with Bull energy. As spring rolls in, you’ll feel ready to take charge of your circumstances.

April strain

You’ve been feeling the weight of the world lately, Scorpio. Roll up some Golden Ticket and get familiar with your couch. This fruity hybrid offers a euphoric trip with some balanced, full-body relaxation. Download a meditation app, open a window or two, and let in the fresh air and good vibes. Enticing, citrus scents will envelop you in an invigorating embrace. Take this smoky hug as a sign from the universe that things will turn around shortly. Hang in there, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Philosophical, optimistic Sag. What a month March was. You made it through Mercury’s retrograde a little worse for the wear. The start of the season has been absolutely rocky, but you’re due for some good fortune. On April 3, Mercury makes its transition into Aries. Capitalize on the wave of confidence this brings by asking for what you really want at the beginning of the month.

On April 8, there’s a super moon in Libra so expect some clarity on your love life. This is the ideal month to sort some of your bigger, philosophical ideas. Share your thoughts with your closest friends this month. Your naturally uplifting personality will be a welcome relief to those closest to you.

April strain

Things are wild right now, no doubt, Sagittarius, but you’ve weathered harder storms and come out on top. Treat yourself to some Donkey Butter. Donkeys are known for their stoicism, and this aptly named, hard-working, peppery indica hits the body in all the right places.

So kick back, stream a hilarious show, and dig into your favorite snack while this bud goes to work, releasing the tension in your muscles. You’ve tried hard to keep up appearances last month, but in the quiet and security of your own space, you can let it all out Sag, and you should!

Capricorn

Your to-do list is long, Capricorn. Use the energy generated by the full moon in Libra on April 8 to finish up those lingering projects you’ve been too tired to finish lately. Your ruling planet, Saturn, is in direct motion the whole month, filling you with a sense of purpose and wholeness. On April 19, we enter Taurus season: Because your sign is so compatible with that Bull energy, expect to feel a brash kind of confidence take over.

Use the middle part of April to touch base with family. The new moon in Taurus on April 23 will only energize you further. Lend your expertise to a friend in need. Volunteer for some virtual project where your disciplined and ambitious nature will come in handy. Light up, it’s 420 all month, you slick water babe!

April strain

You’ve probably felt like you’ve been held together by a little bit of tape and wishful thinking these past few months, sweet Capricorn. Considering April is shaping up to be relatively carefree, celebrate by rolling up some Elmer’s Glue. This piney hybrid has hints of sweet aromas, and its relaxing effects are ideal for a person looking to unload and unwind.

Aquarius

Your humanitarian heart is going to feel stretched thin this April, Aquarius. It’s essential that you protect your generous, warm spirit this season because those around you are going to be leaning on you hard.

Your ruling planet, Uranus, is in direct motion all month. Consider this a chance to practice some forward thinking. Don’t offer to help just anyone. Make lists and take a second to think on big decisions.

The full moon in Libra on April 8 will bring with it a much-needed sense of balance and wholeness. Open the windows and listen to the quiet. It’s going to be hard for you to turn away from those in need, but you’ll have to learn to be selective with your time and energy the next few weeks.

April strain

Growth is inevitable this month for you, water babe. If you’ve been tense thanks to a lack of outdoor exposure, try packing a bowl of Blue Cheese. This strain has the ability to relax the mind and body. The savory smell and creamy taste work great for an afternoon watering the house plants and watching the world go by from the window.

Pisces

Pisces, you stepped on a merry-go-round in March and haven’t quite gotten back off yet. Fortunately, things are going to stop spinning this month. On April 3, Mercury enters friendly Gemini. Don’t be surprised if you get an unusual offer to collaborate with a friend. Be receptive during this period.

On April 8, there is an eye-catching super moon in Taurus. The dating world is a strange place right now, but you’ve always been willing to be creative. Take things slow and keep things virtual this month to reap some long-term benefits. The new moon on April 23 is in Taurus, and you’ll feel more commanding than you have in a long time.

April strain

No, you didn’t land on another planet in March, Pisces, but it sure feels like you did. Fortunately, your easygoing nature has kept you swimming, you agile fish! Puff on some Alien Rift to quiet any remaining existential anxieties. Let the tart and spicy smoke of this indica take you on a mental vacation to somewhere new.

