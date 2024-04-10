Michigan’s cannabis trends 2024: From Super Boof to Gazzurple’s remarkable rise

Michigan, known for its robust automotive industry and beautiful Great Lakes, is also carving out a significant niche in the cannabis market. As we explore the state’s top cannabis strains in 2024, we see a mixture of steadfast favorites and surprising shifts, including the astronomical rise of Gazzurple. Let’s delve into the strains setting trends in the Wolverine State. Here are the top 5 most searched strains on Leafly in Michigan.

Michigan’s Fab 5

1. Super Boof: Continuously holding the top position, Super Boof is celebrated for its potent effects and complex flavors, embodying the peak of cannabis quality in Michigan.



Super Boof Hybrid Relaxed • Hungry • Happ y

y THC 28% Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. shop Super Boof

2. Blue Dream: Always a crowd-pleaser, Blue Dream secures its spot with its balanced high and sweet berry notes, a testament to its versatility and widespread appeal.

Blue Dream Hybrid Creative • Uplifted • Energetic

THC ~18% Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. shop Blue Dream

3. Lemon Cherry Gelato: With its vibrant flavor and euphoric effects, Lemon Cherry Gelato remains a constant favorite, showcasing Michigan’s love for strains with distinct profiles.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Hybrid Tingly • Giggly • Relaxed

THC ~20% Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects includetingly, relaxed, and euphoric. shop Lemon Cherry Gelato

4. Permanent Marker: Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 climbs the ranks to offer a unique aroma and balanced effects, reflecting a growing interest in novel and memorable strains.

Permanent Marker Hybrid Tingly • Talkative • Aroused

THC ~18% Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. shop Permanent Marker

5. Runtz: Maintaining its place, the Leafly Strain of the Year 2020 is known for its fruity flavor and relaxing yet euphoric high, indicative of Michiganders’ preference for dessert-like strains.

Runtz Hybrid Talkative • Happy • Giggly

THC ~21% Runtz, also known as “Runtz OG,” is a rare type of hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it’s no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020.. shop Runtz

Noteworthy Movers and Shakers

Gazzurple: The story of the year, Gazzurple’s leap from 5,811th to 69th place since September 2023, highlights an extraordinary shift in consumer interest, likely driven by its unique properties and the buzz it has generated among cannabis enthusiasts.

Cadillac Rainbow: Moving up the list, Cadillac Rainbow, with its colorful name and potent effects, has piqued the curiosity of many, signaling a trend toward strains with both visual appeal and depth.

Cap Junky: Gaining traction, Cap Junky’s ascent from 23rd to 13th spot points to a broader exploration of strains that offer both a strong high and a memorable experience.

Pure Michigan: Making a significant jump, Pure Michigan climbs from 36th to 21st, underscoring a rising pride in locally-named or themed strains, reflecting state loyalty and cultural identity.

Michigan’s cannabis scene in 2024 is dynamic, characterized by an appreciation for both classic strains and the thrill of discovering new favorites. The remarkable journey of Gazzurple is just one example of the evolving tastes and preferences within the state’s cannabis community.

As the summer progresses, we’ll keep our finger on the pulse of Michigan’s cannabis trends, ensuring you’re always in the loop on what’s hot, what’s emerging, and the stories behind the strains. Stay tuned for more insights as we continue to navigate the vibrant world of cannabis in Michigan.