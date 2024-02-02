Spice things up with the Jealousy strain—February’s Leafly HighLight

Esther Perel, the author of the popular marriage advice book “Mating in Captivity,” believes a little jealousy can jolt a relationship out of a rut. Well, don’t knock it if you haven’t tried it—our Leafly HighLight for love month is Jealousy, our Leafly Strain of the Year 2022!

Jealousy embodies the perfection of its lineage, Gelato, a dominant varietal in weed. She’s easy on the eyes, too—dark purple with dapples of bright green on these big, bulbous, weighty, and dense nugs. Mmm.

Reviewers get giggly, chatty, and energetic on this 20%+THC hybrid. She’s the 16th most viewed strain page on Leafly, and in the top 100 for dispensary menu penetration nationwide. Folks order Jealousy up by the thousands each month on Leafly, with 30% of reviewers using it to combat anxiety.

“This strain is like a Sunday drive on a picture-perfect beach highway in an anime or in California or something,” says one reviewer.

With nearly 250 reviews in, Jealousy rocks a review score of 4.6 out of 5; plus, over 18,000 consumers have shown it some love on Leafly. Jealousy’s balanced hybrid effects go great with getting creative, cooking, eating, and partying.

“If this strain broke up with me and started dating my best friend, you bet your sweet behind I’d be feeling … 💔Jealousy💔” Leafly reviewer, Jealousy

Who’s got Jealousy? Best Jealousy weed batches in the US

Seed Junky Genetics Sherbert Bx1 x Geato 41 cross Jealousy—grown by LA Family Farms.(David Downs/Leafly)

Overall, we see this love potion of a strain (don’t forget, also our Strain of the Year 2022!) growing strong from coast to coast in several formats: Joints, hash joints, hash dabs, and so much more.

Here in Cali, tasty Wox live resin runs just $19 a gram, and $27 a Pax pod.

Oregon loves its infused Jealousy joints and live resin carts. Get the $30 Oregrown Jealousy Mints.

In Washington, send for Falcanna’s Lemon Jealousy joint 2-packs for $12, or the Upstate Elevator Operators $30 rosin grams.

Denver, CO reps Cherry Jealousy, while Albuquerque, NM has Banana Jealousy and London Jealousy on shelves. Chicago has 228 options for the strain, many from the grower FloraCal.

In Miami, 1 gram of Jealousy live sugar extract from Cresco runs $59, and the budding legal NYC scene has Jealous Mints from FlowerHouse.

Jealousy seeds

(Courtesy The Minntz)

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics of LA, Jealousy is a cross of Sherb bx1 x Gelato #41. Lest we need remind you, it’s also the 2022 Leafly Strain of the Year—so it’s super-hot to breed with other strains. Here are a couple of my favorites:

I’d start with the Sin City Seeds Infatuation (Jealousy Bx x Blue Power IX2), or the Skunk House Genetics Jealous Mike (Jealousy x Mike & Larry V2).

Ethos has a Banana Jealousy Auto RF3 that you can set and forget. And the new breeder Underworld debuted on Neptune Seedbank with Jealousy F3 S1.

Jealousy awards

Like Gelato times 100: meet Jealousy—the Leafly Strain of the Year 2022. (Leafly)

We’re proud to see Jealousy take a trophy in Arizona in 2023, and its offspring Permanent Marker became Leafly Strain of the Year 2023.

Budtenders loved Jealousy in our Budtender’s Choice Survey, and it also went into the top strains of the harvest, just like Adios MF.

Jealousy terpenes

The top aromatic oils in Jealousy appear to be caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene—which do not fully account for its creamy-berry-gassy ultra-Gelato nose. But it clearly emenates the gas of caryophyllene, the fruit of limonene, and the dankness of myrcene in there.

More highlights for February

Let’s keep the tasty weed picks going this short month!

Papaya

Papaya. (Leafly)

This suggestive-looking fruit also ranks among the leading strains for making hash in the US. We can’t pin down the breeder and origin of the current Papaya dominating hash competitions, but the tropical smell and hybrid effects are very clear.

Forbidden Fruit

(David Downs/Leafly)

Eve bites one bad apple in the Garden of Eden and we all have to work for a living? Boo! Smooth over cosmic disagreements with this medical-era California cross of breeder Jigga’s Cherry Pie and Crockett’s Tangie. Some top-shelf cuts of Forbidden Fruit are gonna stain your fingers with grapefruit, tropical mango-smelling resin. Its sleepy, hungry effects provide what anxiety sufferers love.

And that’s it for February’s HighLight! Keep your notifications on and your eyes peeled for our ‘Best seeds and clones to grow in 2024.’ Plus, our ‘Top 12 weed strains that bang for 2024 and beyond.’

Peace and love!