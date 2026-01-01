Pet friendly dispensaries in Lemoore, California
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- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront25.3 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins130.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins139.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup150.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup168.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
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