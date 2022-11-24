Dispensaries Near LAX Airport

Frequently asked questions

Will I get caught taking weed out of LAX Airport? Police won’t arrest passengers who fly with weed at LAX Airport if it is less than an ounce, but they will throw your weed away. Passengers with more than an ounce of weed at LAX Airport may be arrested if there is reason to believe it is being transported for sales.

Is there a weed dispensary close to LAX Airport? There are a few recreational licensed recreational marijuana dispensaries within a mile of LAX Airport. MedMen is one of the closest LAX dispensary.

Can you smoke weed in the LAX Airport? No, you can only smoke weed near the Los Angeles Airport if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

What do I need to buy recreational weed at a dispensary near LAX Airport? To buy recreational weed at a dispensary near LAX Airport you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.