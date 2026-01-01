Pet friendly dispensaries in Nevada
Results 1-29 of 29
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- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins198.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins199.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup200.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins223.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins233.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup262.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup202.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- RECPure Tonic Dispensary172.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECBattle Born Dispensary176.5 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Here’s your truth on this establishment. HSH high sierra holistic is the cultivation LLC behind battle born disp. This company lies about their numbers in many different ways. Their testing numbers are manipulated, they pour kief in with their testing bag for when they test their buds, that is why you see HSH with such high THC numbers, but such a low effect on you, they also manipulate their financial statements, by manipulating the cost of their products through their cultivation facilities first, then send their products to the disp. For resale, not just HSH or stage, but all products they sell. This is so they can present better profitable numbers to their investors, who should have never dipped their ties in with these liars and cheats. They have no heart in the cannabis industry, the owners just care about the profits and money. They do not care about their employees, whom they pay the least in the cannabis industry, and employee foreign people who do not know better in their cultivation facility, who do not know they should be being paid way more, good people who deserve to be treated right. This company is the industrial vomit on the cannabis industry. A wolf in sheep clothing, and a snake ready to strike. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE PEOPLE, TAKE THAT EXTRA TIME, GO THAT EXTRA MILE. THESE PEOPLE ARE FAT GLUTTONOUS RICH CRIMINALS. DO YOUR COMMUNITY A FAVOR AND PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS!!!!!!read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas187.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas195.7 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
- MED & RECJardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary198.1 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I've been to almost every dispensary in Las Vegas and Jardin is my absolute favorite dispensary. All of the workers are friendly and very knowledgeable on all products that are out on the market today. They can help anyone who might not know exactly what product they are wanting and make sure that you leave satisfied.read full review
- RECMedMen - Paradise198.8 mi away
- RECMedMen - Spring Valley199.3 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Had a great experience there. Nice place, great options, friendly service. Elysia is an amazing women, she helped me find the strain I needed and also was overall a great person. Because of the great customer service and tasty buds this is the only dispensery I need to go to. Thanks Elysia! You're incredible.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTribal Nation Flower Co.210.2 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECCannable Delivery & Storefront228.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great at recommending items. I’m new to the game and they have changed my outlook on flower so much. I’m super sensitive and have had nothing bit good experiences. Was traumatized with a bad trip (I think it was laced). Love this place. Great prices too. Just bring cash for to beat the extra fees.read full review
- MED & RECOne Plant - Atwater249.1 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
One Plant in Atwater is now my only source. There's something for everyone as they cover all bases with a wide variety of products in every category connected with cannabis. I've been a consumer for many years and the selection is second to none - statewide. I'd like to point out that Raquel - AKA Rocky, has filled all my complicated orders without a single mistake. She is meticulous in her work and her shining demeanor makes the whole trip to the store something to look forward to. My interactions with the other staff is pleasant as well and in closing, if you try One Plant, you won't use any other place. Thanks for the great service!read full review
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