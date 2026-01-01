Dispensaries with an ATM in Springfield, Tennessee
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1. Perfect Plant Hemp Co25.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
5. LLEAF Dispensary84.6 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & REC
12. Flora Farms Sikeston3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins151.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
- MED & REC
15. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)35 dealsPickup156.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
17. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
- MED & REC
19. CODES - Jackson (Med/Rec)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins163.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
20. GOOD DAY FARM - Kennett (Med/Rec)38 dealsPickup178.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
23. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
28. Delta Cannabis Co - West MemphisPickup in under 30 mins206.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
This was my 1st dispensary experience in Arkansas. We have a total of 3 in my area. Delta is considered the premier dispensary in the city. I have honestly had great experiences in each one. I love Delta's rewards system, my favorite is double points days on Mon-Weds. Also location, location, location its right off the interstate.read full review
- MED
29. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins208.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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