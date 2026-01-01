Drive-thru dispensaries in Virginia
Results 1-30 of 106
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Lynchburg30.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am a disabled Veteran with degenerative back, hips and knee issues. The ONLY relief I have found to be able to function daily is Animal Face and Brownie Scout from Rise here in VA or MD (Rhythm or Dharma Pharmaceuticals). My particular situation is unique in that I am considered a "high metabolizer" and lower level opioids that are generally prescribed for pain are completely useless in my system. I didn't even know that was a thing until my degenerative problems have gotten where they are. I saw in a previous review that someone addressed the price and strength of Rise's flower. For all who don't know that is finalized by boards at the state level and is beyond the control of any dispensary in the State of VA. Hopefully things will be different soon. And yes, the flower is occasionally dry, but in my fragile state this is still what I need to be upright everyday. I always put my flower in an airtight jar with a bovida bag anyway. I will continue to shop at Rise regularly and I encourage patients who deal with pain on a daily basis give Rise a shot. You don't know what you are missing!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup138.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins153.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins157.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - Portsmouth252.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis Company290.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- MEDGreenlight - Marengo303.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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