We are connoisseurs of cannabis with a wide range of meds for all your needs! Ultra-top-shelf flower, hybrid, indica, and sativa! High potency THC vape cartridges! Deliciously dab-able concentrate, wax, shatter, sauce, sugar, and lives resin! THC infused chocolates, gummies, cereal treats, cookies, brownies, peanut butter, and more! Topical lotions and salves to relieve all of your aches and pains! CBD-Only Products - tincture, flower, gummies, isolate, lotions, and more! 1:1 and 3:1 carts, topicals, and tinctures!