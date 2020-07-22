We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
CannaVana strives to provide its customers with quality products at a competitive price. Let our courteous and knowledgable staff help you find the cannabis products to suit your needs. Browse our online menu and place an order for pick up at our dispensary.