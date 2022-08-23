Green Magnolia - Tupelo
Our Mission Green Magnolia’s mission is to provide eligible Mississippians, who struggle with chronic illness, premium cannabis products so they might lead more independent, productive, pain-free lives. Our Vision Green Magnolia’s envisions a community that empathizes with and actively seeks to improve the lives of those Mississippians stricken with chronic illness and/or intractable pain. A community, that offers support, education, and care to its patients.