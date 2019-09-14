Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
They treat me very well. They're prices are competitive with other places if not better. And I enjoy going in and seeing the crew that works there. They answer any questions you might have and typically your in and out in a timely manner.
KC4321
on November 26, 2019
Excellent service every time!
Tcunnin
on November 25, 2019
Relaxed and comfortable atmosphere and staff! Excellent quality products of all kinds. The prices were great and they have everything you need. I love that they recycle too. I will definitely be back and highly recommend Highbrow.