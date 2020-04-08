421 products
4/20 ALL MONTH 25% OFF
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Visit https://lightshade.com/four-twenty/ or a store for details. REC only. It does NOT apply to all menu items.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
LEMON SKUNK (MINI JOINT PACK)
from LIGHTSHADE
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$25.791 g
In-store only
Summit 24K
from Summit
30%
THC
___
CBD
$30.62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Summit Flo
from Summit
23%
THC
___
CBD
$30.62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Slazerbeam (SHAKE OZ)
from Wholesale
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Dadirri Sativa/Hybrid Sunrocks
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.981 g
In-store only
Verde Key Lime Pie (SINGLE JOINT)
from Verde
15%
THC
___
CBD
$8.861 g
In-store only
Shift Sunshine Haze
from Shift Cannabis
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$24.98⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Shift Kush
from Shift Cannabis
24.16%
THC
___
CBD
$24.98⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Shift Space Ape
from Shift Cannabis
22%
THC
___
CBD
$24.98⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger (POPCORN QUARTER)
from Lightshade
23%
THC
___
CBD
$24.18¼ oz
In-store only
Green Dot Black Label Reba Jam Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
68.91%
THC
___
CBD
$45.931 g
In-store only
Summit Chiesel
from Summit
22%
THC
___
CBD
$30.62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Fett
from Lightshade
25%
THC
___
CBD
$25.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
17%
THC
___
CBD
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Summit Mandarin Sunset
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Fett (POPCORN QUARTER)
from Lightshade
23%
THC
___
CBD
$24.18¼ oz
In-store only
Summit Red Headed Stranger
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.32⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tre Star
from Wholesale
21%
THC
___
CBD
$16.12⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush (POPCORN QUARTER)
from Wholesale
29%
THC
___
CBD
$24.16¼ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Motor Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.74⅛ oz
In-store only
MIX Soldato Live Infused Cannagar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.211 G
In-store only
Lemon Skunk (SHAKE OZ)
from Wholesale
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Lightshade
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$25.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Lightshade
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.061 g
In-store only
YUMMY W/S
from Wholesale
5%
THC
19%
CBD
Yummy
Strain
$16.12⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Lightshade
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$8.061 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Dalae OG
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.061 g
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.061 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Green Crack
from Lightshade
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$16.12⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from Lightshade
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$25.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mother's Milk (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from Lightshade
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$25.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$25.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$61.241 oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger (SHAKE OZ)
from Lightshade
15%
THC
0%
CBD
$61.241 oz
In-store only
White '99
from Lightshade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chronic Creations Sweet Golden Dreams Shatter
from Chronic Creations
85%
THC
___
CBD
$20.951 g
In-store only
