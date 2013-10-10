Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great bud.great location.ky favorite strain is orange herijuana
Mkeyia_2019
on November 9, 2019
The staff makes you feel like home people who come in like me are always satisfied.
Tcanche97
on October 27, 2019
Great products great staff Lightshade on Sheridan
Greenguy5280
on October 20, 2019
The workers were really nice and helpful
jclrg7
on October 7, 2019
Go anywhere else!
Dispensary said:
Hi There, We're sorry you had a negative experience at Lightshade Sheridan. Let us know what we could have done differently to improve your visit. We'd like to invite you to come back and ask for a manager on duty so we can show you the Lightshade way. We pride ourselves on offering the best product available in the industry, along with unrivaled customer service. We'd like another chance to make things right so we hope to see you again soon.
Drsweet22
on October 2, 2019
Im always looking for a combination of value and quality, and no where fits the bill more than lightshade. Great selection and always great quality. And I can use my debit card which is a plus.
macshep
on September 24, 2019
Lovely staff, Always friendly. I recommend this place highly. Here all the time.
ADT_76
on September 21, 2019
great location and easy transition.
destinee_lvt
on September 21, 2019
Front desk person always very helpful and friendly bud tender was very knowledgeable great location!!
Monstertime18
on September 15, 2019
Great concentrates and great selection as well great staff