Deals
$1 KING SIZE PRE-ROLL WITH EVERY ORDER
Your next delivery just got EVEN sweeter with a king-size pre-roll for just a dollar! Ask us what strains are available upon ordering.
*Special cannot be combined with other deals **Must mention this at time of order to receive $1 pre-roll
All Products
Red Dragon | 3.5g
from Legion of Bloom
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
3X Craxy | 3.5g
from Joy Ridge
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
Do-Si-Dos | 3.5g
from Devi
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Blue Zkittles | 3.5g
from Legion of Bloom
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
Ice Cream Cake | 3.5g
from Elyon Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ oz
Holy Grail | 3.5g
from Elyon Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ oz
Hammerhead OG | 3.5g
from Legion of Bloom
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
Platinum Raspberry | 3.5g
from HeadStash
12.67%
THC
1%
CBD
Platinum Raspberry
Strain
$37⅛ oz
Sour Patch Kidz | 3.5g
from HeadStash
19.41%
THC
2%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$42⅛ oz
Grandpa's Gold
from Eureka Vapor
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Sour Diesel | 3.5g
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
Strawberry Banana | 3.5g
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
Creme Brulee | 3.5g
from Elyon Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ oz
Pure Vape | OG Syringe | 1g | Indica
from Pure Vape
87%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$451 g
Pure Vape | Lemon Haze Syringe | 1g | Sativa
from Pure Vape
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$451 g
Pure Vape | Strawberry Cough Syringe | 1g | Hybrid
from Pure Vape
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$451 g
2:1 Chocolate-Covered Goji Berries (Full Size) | Somatik
from Somatik
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
Chocolate-Covered Coffee Beans (Full Size) | Somatik
from Somatik
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
1:1 Chocolate-Covered Golden Berries (Full Size) | Somatik
from Somatik
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
Somatik Cold Brew Coffee (THC)
from Somatik
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
Marley Black™ | Indica Cannabis Oil - .5g
from Marley Natural
80%
THC
0.5%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$35½ g
Headlight | Haze Berry Cartridge - .5g
from Headlight
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Haze Berry
Strain
$581 g
Marley Studio™ | Lemon Haze Cartridge - .5g
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$46½ g
White Fox | Legendary Vape Cartridge - .5g
from White Fox Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$49½ g
White Fox | Untamed Vape Cartridge - .5g
from White Fox Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$49½ g
Jetty | Maui Wowie Pax Era Pod
from Jetty Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$46½ g
Jetty | Zkittlez Pax Era Pod - .5g
from Jetty Extracts
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$46½ g
Legion Of Bloom | Sweet Island Skunk Vape Cartridge - .5g
from Legion of Bloom
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$41½ g
Legion Of Bloom | Hawaiian Kush Vape Cartridge - .5g
from Legion of Bloom
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$41½ g
Pure Vape | GSC Disposable | .3 g | Hybrid
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape |Blood Orange Disposable | .3g | Sativa
from Pure Vape
76%
THC
0%
CBD
Blood Orange Sorbet
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | Jack Herer Disposable | .3g | Sativa
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | OG Disposable | .3g | Indica
from Pure Vape
76%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | Banana Smoothie Disposable | .3g | Indica
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | Honeydew Popsicle Disposable | .3g | Sativa
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | Passion Fruit Breeze Disposable | .3g | Sativa
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Passion Fruit
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | Apple Cinnamon Fizz Disposable | .3g | Hybrid
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Jack
Strain
$25½ g
Pure Vape | Fruit Explosion Disposable | .3g | Hybrid
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Jack
Strain
$25½ g
Cresco | Liquid Live Resin | Cherry AK
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$41½ g
Pure Vape | Cinnamon Apple Fizz Disposable | .3g | Hybrid
from Pure Vape
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Jack
Strain
$25½ g
12