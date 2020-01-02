277 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 104
Show All 56
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Happy Hour Deals
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
Happy Hour Deals
Valid 2/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
20% OFF any $30 and up concentrates 15% OFF Infused Prerolls 15% OFF 1/8ths on Prime Shelf
Monday to Friday from 1pm-2pm
All Products
Chocolate Grape Diesel by Truehitt
from Truehitt
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Native Garden
from Native Garden
21.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg by Sweet Life Distro
from Sweet Life Distro
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
In-store only
Critical Jack Herer SHAKE (Back 40)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Elmers Glue - Shale - Willow Billys)-
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire SHAKE (True Htt)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4 by GG #4 Shake (Back 40)
from GG #4 Shake (Back 40)
24.22%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel SHAKE ( Back 40)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel SHAKE (Back 40)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White by Back 40
from Back 40
11.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Huxley Hazel (Back 40 ) - Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
PLatinum Purple (True Hitt) - Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Blur
from Blur
28.13%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Blur
from Blur
25.06%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream by Back 40
from Back 40
19.53%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jager Sour Diesel SHAKE (Back 40)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Kush by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Frosted Cherries - Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
In The Pines by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$31 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze - Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Nine Pound Hammer by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Durban by Native Garden
from Native Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Shark by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Juice by Koru
from Koru Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream SHAKE (Blur)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Blur
from Blur
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tesla by Back 40
from Back 40
3.67%
THC
8.26%
CBD
Tesla
Strain
$301 oz
In-store only
Sophies Breath by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
17.69%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sophies Breath
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies SHAKE (Blur)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner - Shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush by Native Garden
from Native Garden
28.27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shark Wreck by Back 40
from Back 40
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Selma
from Selma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
1234567