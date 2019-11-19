Follow
The Happiest Camper
517-901-0420
Carts Deal!
Get 4 cartridges for $120.
Includes all brands except Mary's Medicinal and Monster Extracts.
All Products
Bobble Head
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cataract Kush
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flavor Pack
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV Headband
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine #4
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cola
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk Chem
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zuzu #10
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rozay #1
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Distillate Dart
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Budder
from North Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Sugar BHO
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Shatter
from North Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Savage Shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sugar
from North Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Terp Sugar
from Monster Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Sugar
from Savage Shatter
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
RSO
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Distillate Dart - Purple Punch
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Distillate Dart - Mimosa
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Pure Calm Tablets (12 pack)
from Pure Green
3mg
THC
7mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pure CBD Tablets (12 pack)
from Pure Green
___
THC
20mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pure Sleep Tablets (12 pack)
from Pure Green
1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Cherry Lemonade Truffles
from High Life Farms
125mg
THC
___
CBD
$28each
In-store only
The Remedy By Coltyn
from Mary's Medicinals
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Grape Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Pink Grapefruit Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Green Apple Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Watermelon Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Strawberry Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Pineapple Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Tropical Blast Gummy (2x50mg)
from Monster Medibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Pineapple 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Blue Raspberry 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Watermelon 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Strawberry 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Cherry 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Gummies - Mango 100mg
from Guilty Pleasures by Millie LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$11each
In-store only
123