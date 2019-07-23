Follow
Vapor Smoke Shop
(704) 503-9295
17 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
All Products
Purple Cotton Candy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15.73%
CBD
Purple Cotton Candy
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NYC
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
17.02%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
11.4%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour space
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
14.5%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
Carolina Hem
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
10.5%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
22.36%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Special Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
18.96%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
19%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Elektra
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
14%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Blossom
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
22%
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Berry Exotic
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Terpene Infused Crumble
from Extract Labs
0%
THC
75%
CBD
$491 g
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
45.88%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$601 ml
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
81.16%
CBD
$901 ml
In-store only
CBD Gummies for Sleep
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Vessel 510 Battery
from Vessel®
___
THC
___
CBD
$109each
In-store only