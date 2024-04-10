Massachusetts’ premier cannabis strains of 2024: A deep dive into local favorites

In the heart of New England, Massachusetts’ cannabis culture thrives, offering a rich palette of strains that cater to a myriad of preferences and needs. From the soaring heights of Blue Dream to the comforting embrace of Wedding Cake, the Bay State’s cannabis aficionados have made their preferences clear.

As we navigate through 2024, let’s explore the top cannabis strains that have captured the hearts of Massachusetts residents, along with emerging favorites that signify shifting trends and tastes.

The top 5 strains lighting up Massachusetts

1. Blue Dream: A Harmonious High

Ranking supreme throughout the year, Blue Dream continues to enchant with its sweet berry aroma and the perfect balance of sativa and indica effects. This strain is the epitome of euphoria and relaxation, making it the go-to choice for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers eager to explore the soothing aspects of cannabis.

Blue Dream Hybrid Creative • Uplifted • Energetic

THC ~18% Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include

2. Wedding Cake: Indulgence in Every Puff

3. Sour Diesel: The Energizer

Staying strong in third place, Wedding Cake treats users to a potent, relaxing high with its rich, tangy flavors. It’s the go-to strain for unwinding after a long day or celebrating life’s sweet moments.

4. GG4: The Potent Staple

GG4, affectionately known as Gorilla Glue #4, secures its spot with a potent combination of euphoria and relaxation. Its sticky trichomes and earthy aroma are hallmarks of this hybrid strain, beloved for its ability to deliver a heavy-bodied high.

GG4 Hybrid Relaxed • Sleepy • Hungry

THC ~20% Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. "Gorilla Glue", also known as "Original Glue" or "GG4", is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling "glued" to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry.

5. OG Kush: The Classic Reimagined

OG Kush makes a notable climb, revered for its complex aroma and ability to alleviate stress. This strain’s blend of earthy, pine, and citrus notes offers a multi-faceted experience, proving that classics can still surprise and delight.

OG Kush Hybrid Hungry • Sleepy • Happy

THC ~18% OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early '90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.

Emerging trends: New favorites on the rise

Super Boof: Leaping from 27th to 11th, Super Boof’s significant jump in popularity suggests an increasing appreciation for its unique blend of effects and flavors among Massachusetts’ cannabis community.

Cap Junky: With a dramatic ascent from 42nd to 16th, Cap Junky hints at a growing desire among consumers to explore beyond the mainstream, seeking out novel experiences and tastes.

Cereal Milk: Climbing from 39th to 17th, Cereal Milk’s creamy, sweet profile has rapidly become a sought-after taste, embodying the evolving palates of cannabis enthusiasts in the state.

White Widow: This classic strain’s resurgence from 44th to 32nd reflects a renewed interest in heritage strains, cherished for their reliable effects and nostalgic aromas.

Wrapping up our trek through Massachusetts’ top strains has been quite the journey. With summer rolling in, we’re excited to keep you updated on all the trending strains and hidden gems we uncover along the way.

Stay tuned – we’ll be back with more green insights throughout the summer. Keep enjoying the vibes, and we’ll make sure you’re always in the know.