5 cannabis strains for people who love vanilla

February 18, 2020
vanilla flavored cannabis strains
(Tatjana Zlatkovic/Stocksy/AdobeStock)
Vanilla cannabis strains are satisfying and tend to have a sweet, sugary, and sometimes even doughy or creamy taste, making their smoke taste almost like birthday cake icing (on top of weed’s natural earthy scent).

Often, these strains are pretty potent, so if you’re heading to the weed store for a delicious treat that’ll get you high as a kite, welcome to your next grocery item.

Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush is a potent indica that comes from Afghan and Kashmir lineage. The Kush genetics give it a hint of those OG citrus terps, but the smoke will still have a thick doughy feel too—that’s where the vanilla kicks in.

Smoking this strain could give us all different results, but Vanilla Kush tends to have a powerfully relaxed high. Check this one out if you’re looking for a melatonin replacement.

Find Vanilla Kush nearby

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake, oh, that sweet earthy Wedding Cake. Leafly’s 2019 strain of year, Wedding Cake is one of the most popular strains in the game. It’s a phenotype of Triangle Mints, and it hosts various smells and tastes.

Overall, it’s an earthy strain whose Kush genetics make themselves very known, with a spicy lil’ vanilla undertone (hence the name). Effects usually take over the mind and body but don’t necessarily couch lock you, so if you’re looking for a super stoney, hazy kind of high, grab a slice of this.

Find Wedding Cake nearby

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath is a potent indica that is not for the faint of lungs. It’s a cross of two powerhouses, OGKB and Mendo Montage, and the result is dense, frosty buds that smell like sweet earth and vanilla. It really is a frosty treat.

As far as effects, this is a heavy high that’ll put you right in the cradle, so it’s best to approach Mendo Breath with a “nighttime is the right time” kind of mindset.

Find Mendo Breath nearby

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is one of the best strains to get in concentrate form. Pax Pod, ice water hash, whatever, it doesn’t matter; that hash oil has such a distinct cake-icing-like flavor that the smoke damn near tastes like it has sugar crystals.

Seed Junky bred ICC by crossing their famed Wedding Cake with the even more famed Gelato #33, so you already know it’s a potent boi that’ll have your buns on the cloud 9 couch. In the land of dessert strains, Ice Cream Cake is the belle of the ball.

Find Ice Cream Cake nearby

Orange Dream

You thought you were getting out of this list without something that tastes like a creamsicle? TUH! All we know is big weed with big flavor and the sativa-dominant Orange Dream is exactly that.

This cross of Orange Crush and Blue Dream tastes and feels just like a summer treat with its strong vanilla and citrus flavors and its mood-lifting high that come from particularly lightweight effects. If you’re thinking you’d love some vanilla flavors but the previous strains are a little too strong for your body, give Orange Dream a try.

Find Orange Dream nearby

Dante Jordan's Bio Image

Dante Jordan

Dante Jordan is an Associate Subject Matter Expert for Leafly, where he specializes in informational and lifestyle content pertaining to cannabis strains and products. He also manages the Leafly strain database.

View Dante Jordan's articles

