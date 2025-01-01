We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Fern Valley Farms
Organic CBD Hemp Flower
3
Fern Valley Farms products
24 products
24 products
Hemp CBD Flower
Organic Hemp CBD Flower (Oregon Grown)
by Fern Valley Farms
4.9
(
41
)
Hemp CBD tinctures
Terpene Infused CBD Tinctures 1000mg, 2000mg, 5000mg
by Fern Valley Farms
4.6
(
17
)
Bath & Body
Terpene Infused 1000mg CBD Lotion
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
5
)
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Delta 8 Infused CBD Flower
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Resin
HHC Distillate Syringe | Live Resin Terpenes
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
Terpene Infused Delta 8 Vape Carts
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD edibles
Organic CBD/CBG Hemp Kief
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC
Delta 8 Meteorites
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Cannabinoid Rich Fast-Acting Gummies
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD Flower
HHC Infused CBD Flower
by Fern Valley Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Pet Tinctures
Pet CBD Oil | 1000mg
by Fern Valley Farms
Wax
CBD Wax
by Fern Valley Farms
Condiments
Sky High Cannabinoid Infused Oregon Honey
by Fern Valley Farms
Portable Vaporizers
Terpene Infused Disposable Vape Carts
by Fern Valley Farms
Bath & Body
CBD Bath Salts
by Fern Valley Farms
Resin
Delta 8 Distillate Syringe | Live Resin Terpenes
by Fern Valley Farms
Hoodies
Fern Valley Farms Merch
by Fern Valley Farms
Capsules
Hemp-Derived CBD/CBG Capsules
by Fern Valley Farms
Pipes
Limited Edition Artisan Glass Pipes
by Fern Valley Farms
Hemp CBD Flower
Delta 8 Moon Rocks
by Fern Valley Farms
Pre-rolls
Hemp CBD Pre-rolls
by Fern Valley Farms
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Hemp Gift Boxes
by Fern Valley Farms
Hemp CBD edibles
CBD Isolate
by Fern Valley Farms
Hemp CBD Flower
HHC Meteorites (CBD flower dipped in HHC distillate, then coated in CBG kief)
by Fern Valley Farms
