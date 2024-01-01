We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Farm to Label Cannabis in The Berkshires
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
34 products
Flower
Sled Dawg
by The Pass
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
WiFi Sunset 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Flower
Orange Cake
by The Pass
Flower
Blueberry Muffin
by The Pass
Flower
Lilac Diesel
by The Pass
Flower
Captains Cake
by The Pass
THC 17.5%
Flower
White 99
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Green Crack
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Flower
WiFi Sunset
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Flo 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 14.3689%
Pre-rolls
Papaya Punch 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Flower
Flo
by The Pass
Flower
Lucky Charms
by The Pass
THC 16.8%
Pre-rolls
Citral Flo 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
White 99 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 22.3%
Flower
DJ Andy Williams
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Lucky Charms 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 18.1%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Muffin 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Green Crack 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 15.109%
Pre-rolls
Captain's Cake 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Dawg 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
THC 16.8876%
Pre-rolls
Black Mamba 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
Pre-rolls
Orange Cake 1g Pre-Roll
by The Pass
1
2
