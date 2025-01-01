We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Find Your Upstate
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Edibles
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. products
52 products
Hemp CBD tinctures
Organic THC Free CBD MCT Oil - 1500mg
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
2.0
(
1
)
Beverages
3mg THC Green Mango Seltzer
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Beverages
3mg THC Zesty Lime Ginger Ale
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Beverages
5mg THC Green Mango Seltzer
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Gummies
50mg THC + CBG + THCV Strawberry Lemonade Gummies
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Gummies
50mg THC + CBD + CBN Raspberry Gummies
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Gummies
50mg THC Indica Blackberry Gummies
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Gummies
50mg THC Sativa Sour Starfruit Gummies
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD tinctures
Deep Calm CBN+CBG+CBD Peppermint Hemp Extract, 1500mg
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Beverages
10mg Blackberry Zinger Delta 9 THC Soda
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Beverages
10mg THC Orange Pop Soda
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Beverages
10mg THC Passion Fruit Seltzer
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
30mg Organic CBG+CBD Tart Berry Gummies (30 ct)
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD tinctures
1:1 Organic CBD:CBG Hemp Extract - 1500mg
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
30mg Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
75mg Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD topicals
10mg CBD Muscle & Joint Essential Oil Patch
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
Mixed Fruit Gummy, 10mg (10 ct)
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
Organic 30mg THC Free CBD Capsules
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
30mg Fruit Slice CBD Gummies (30 ct)
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
75mg Organic Full Spectrum CBG+CBD+CBDA Capsules
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
60mg Deep Calm CBN+CBD Raspberry Gummies
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
30mg Organic Full Spectrum CBG+CBD+CBDA Capsules
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Hemp CBD edibles
Strawberry Tangerine CBG+CBD Seltzer
by Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Catalog