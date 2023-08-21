Balanced Being Yoga & Wellness is your new favorite space for wellness products and yoga classes in the heart of lower Greenville. In addition to our amazing lineup of yoga classes, we also stock a wide range of wellness products for you to take home with you. We source the best THC, CBD, and mushrooms for local suppliers, and most of these products are tested firsthand in house to ensure efficacy and effect. Some of these products can't be found at any other brick and mortar businesses in Dallas, so don't miss out on getting these amazing wellness supplements from our lower Greenville space. All orders are available for online order and in store pick up. If you wish to order for delivery, please place an order on our website on the Our Products page.