Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Wayne, Michigan
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- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup11.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCloud Cannabis - Ann Arbor17.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
What I originally noticed upon being greeted by the Receptionist at Cloud was the warm and welcoming attitude she had. She was so kind! Everyone actually was! Then as I made my way back to the “BiG” room oh my goodness! I was greeted right away by at least 3 smiles however it was easy to tell exactly who my Budtender was! I gave him a run for his money too lol, I know what I want and he delivered no hesitation. He also offered a few suggestions on some sales and I obliged! Good job Cloud Cannabis Sincerely Kpread full review
- RECExclusive Ann Arbor - Recreational17.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- RECQuality Roots - Hamtramck18.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Today i had the lovely experience of shopping with Jennifer. She took the time to guide me to get on an evening edible dose to help me get a better nights sleep. Before i left she asked me next time I’m in to let her know how they worked out taking the two brands of gummies together. I felt she actually cared!read full review
- MED & RECFlavors Detroit20.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
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