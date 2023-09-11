DISPENSARY
HEMP THC

Balanced Being Yoga & Wellness

Dallas, TX
About this dispensary

Balanced Being Yoga & Wellness

Balanced Being Yoga & Wellness is your new favorite space for wellness products and yoga classes in the heart of lower Greenville. In addition to our amazing lineup of yoga classes, we also stock a wide range of wellness products for you to take home with you. We source the best THC, CBD, and mushrooms for local suppliers, and most of these products are tested firsthand in house to ensure efficacy and effect. Some of these products can't be found at any other brick and mortar businesses in Dallas, so don't miss out on getting these amazing wellness supplements from our lower Greenville space. All orders are available for online order and in store pick up. If you wish to order for delivery, please place an order on our website on the Our Products page.

1917 Greenville Ave, Suite 110, Dallas, TX
Call 214-730-0800
Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 4pm
monday
8am - 7pm
tuesday
8am - 7pm
wednesday
8am - 7pm
thursday
8am - 7pm
friday
8am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 2pm

1 Review of Balanced Being Yoga & Wellness

5.0
Quality
4.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.